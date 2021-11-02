High Valley Announces New Double Single Release

High Valley is back with brand new music set to release on November 12. "Whatever It Takes," (Jon Nite, Ben Stennis, Brad Rempel) and "Never Not," (Ben West, Matt Willis, Brad Rempel) are brimming with the group's signature sound of positive-minded, bluegrass-tinted country.

Pre-save the new songs here.

"It feels so amazing to be releasing new music again," says High Valley's Brad Rempel. "From the moment we started writing 'Whatever It Takes' we felt like we had captured that signature High Valley magic! I've always felt we were at our best and most natural when we tap into that bluegrass stomp kind of sound that we love."

"'Never Not' is such a true song for us and the second verse is maybe one of the most honest straightforward lyrics I've ever written," continues Rempel. "I have big dreams and hopes for this song finding its way into the hearts and lives of our fans!"

Led by Brad Rempel, High Valley is the highest selling Canadian band in Country music history with over half a billion streams. The new music follows back-to-back Gold certified singles in the US, three No. 1s at Canadian Country Radio, two Gold certified albums, and six Platinum certified singles. The band has received praise from Rolling Stone, Billboard, People and more for soaring harmonies and memorable songs influenced by artists such as Diamond Rio, the Everly Brothers and Ricky Skaggs, the latter of whom has served as both a mentor and collaborator. As a frequent performer at the Grand Ole Opry, High Valley is known for their fan favorites and US radio smash hits "Make You Mine" and "She's With Me," along with streaming sensation "Grew Up on That."

High Valley has received nominations for ACM New Duo of the Year and have earned multiple CCMA Awards wins and Juno Awards nods. In addition to appearances on Live with Kelly and Ryan, TODAY and CBS This Morning, the rising group has brought their music to fans across the world selling out shows in the US, Canada, Germany, and the UK.