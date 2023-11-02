Hideout Festival Returns To Croatia In 2024 With Bicep, Gorgon City, Ewan McVicar, Skream & More

Hideout Festival will return next year to the iconic Zrce Beach in Croatia from 23rd-27th June with four stages of world class electronic music. This renowned festival and essential summer experience has long been a Croatian mainstay with tickets selling out year on year.

The line-up promises to be another unmatched selection of names from across the dance music spectrum that takes in both legendary names, much loved favourites, but also a carefully curated mix of new talents, as has always been the way at Hideout.

Debuts include Bicep performance of their Chroma AV DJ show, Nia Archives, blk., Hannah Laing, Oden & Fatzo (Live), Sammy Virji, VTSS, Fleur Shore, Love Remain and Y U QT, while returning favorites and big hitters include 4am Kru (Live), Alan Fitzpatrick, Ben Hemsley, Eats Everything, Ewan McVicar, Flava D, Girls Don't Sync, Gorgon City, Interplanetary Criminal, Joy Orbison, LF System, Mall Grab, Prospa, Sarah Story, Skream, Solardo, Sonny Fodera, Special Request amongst many more. 

The best way to secure your place at Hideout is to book accommodation and flight packages directly through the festival for a deposit of £149. These packages offer huge discounts, monthly payment plans and other benefits like early access to boat party tickets - take the hassle out of booking a group holiday and plan this most essential summer experience now.

Hideout Festival has been at the forefront of the scene now for 14 years. As one of the first events to start the Croatian clubbing revolution, it has grown from small beginnings to become an all-action and world-class affair across the whole of Zrce Beach on the Adriatic coast. It has built up a dedicated and youthful crowd that is vibrant and high energy, deeply into their music and not afraid to throw it down. 

Hideout is synonymous with next level production and attention to detail so that every experience is sensory stimulating with mesmeric lights and world class sound systems that deliver every beat with clarity and punch. That is because it plays out at some of the world's best open air venues - Papaya, Aquarius, Noa, and Kalypso, all of which are right on the beach and offer endless chances to dance under the sun or stars. 

The whole festival can be curated to each dancer's tastes with an array of boat parties, pool parties, the infamous opening beach party, and plenty more exclusive headline evening performances across the four stunning venues.

As well as the music, there is endless opportunity to plot your own adventure with everything from high octane fun such as water sports, banana boats, jet skis, pedalos and the famous bungee jump, to more chilled out offerings like massages on the beach and plenty of rental options including quads, boats and pedalos in Novalja. All this in a beautiful location that is rich in local culture to explore and soak up. 

Make sure you're at one of Europe's most sought-after festivals in 2024 by signing up now at https://hideoutfestival.com.



