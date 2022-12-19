Hi_Tack Return With 'You're Makin' Me High'

Releasing their first solo project since 2020, Hi_Tack drop highly-anticipated single You're Makin' Me High via MDNGHT Recordings.

Making waves since the early 2000s, Dutch collective Hi_Tack are known for singles such as Say Say Say (Waiting 4 U), which hit the no.4 spot on the UK Singles Chart, amassed over 7M Spotify streams, and saw a remix from Steff Da Campo & 71 Digits that racked up over 20M Spotify streams.

Meanwhile their remix skills garnered the duo acclaim with a rework of Beatfreakz Somebody's Watching Me that reached no.3 in UK Charts and collected over 8M Spotify streams.

Known for a funked fuelled, high energy house sound, Hi_Tack's charismatic style has informed several aliases such as Klubbheads, Code Blue, and Greenfield. In addition to widespread success in the early 2000s with tracks such as remix of David Bowie's Let's Dance, the producers have graced club floors and beyond in the present, landing major Spotify playlists like Massive Dance Classics, 100% Floorfillers, and Energy Booster Dance via a slew of Spinnin' Records releases.

Now providing a soul-reaching juggernaut, Hi_Tack demonstrates their transcendent production abilities with You're Makin Me High. A scintillating, pop-tinged, club weapon that features blinding flashes of bright sonic textures and relentless upbeat percussion, Hi_Tack's latest single marks a credible and exciting return to dance music.

Hi_Tack - You're Makin' Me High is out now via MDNGHT Recordings. Listen to the new release here: