Hög sjö Announces New EP 'Gnosienne no. 6'

Hög sjö is the artist moniker of the esteemed Swedish producer, musician and songwriter Patrik Berger. He has been behind huge hits including Robyn ('Dancing On My Own'), Charli XCX ('Boom Clap'), Icona Pop ('I Love It'), Santigold (99¢), and Lana Del Rey ('Off To The Races') and many more.

As Hög sjö (heavy sea) he creates stunning instrumental soundscapes, showcasing his masterful musicianship and composition prowess. Hög sjö has emerged this year with two remarkable EPs, released via Smuggler Music, including Raki and Close to God. They traverse a groovy progressive jazzy landscape, pulling together influences of world music, film music, rock and classical composition in astounding effortless fashion.

The third in the trilogy of EPs to be released this year is Gnosienne no. 6 out on September 30th. All songs from the three EPs will feature on the self-titled Hög sjö debut album out this winter along with further unreleased tracks.

The new EP opens with a cover of Erik Satie's 'Gnosienne no. 6' of which the EP takes its name. Hög sjö transforms the delicate piano track into darker more creeping territories.

Speaking about the song Patrik says, "For a long time I've been obsessed by Satie's music. But I was never able to play it because I'm so s at piano. So I called my friend Jesper Nordenström and he was able to nail this strange piece. I felt that if I were to do one cover on this album it had to be this one. So from now I'm not that guy who wrote 'Dancing On My Own', I'm that guy who did a Satie cover..."

Continuing into further disjointed, beautifully eerie territories is 'Love is a Gamble', which plays like a dystopian 60s trip with kaleidoscopic horns, woodwind, guitars and percussion.

About the making of 'Love is a Gamble' Patrik says, "This song actually has a lyric and I tried to sing it but I got too self-aware, so I just muted the vocals and left it like that. I think the instrumental is interesting enough like this. Might release a remix of it at some point with only the vocals..."

The Gnosienne no. 6 EP closes with the wistful and airy 'Away', with dreamy guitars and synths among joyous playground samples. The song is an uplifting, inquisitive and meditative track providing a glorious ride which longs to have no end and richly whets the appetite for the album that follows.

"This was one of the first songs I wrote for this album," says Patrik. "I think it opened the door for a lot of the other songs. I was able to relax and fully give in and let the subconscious lead me. I found a method and from that, this music just poured out of me. It came to me. I just needed to record it basically.

"I went all the way into my subconscious and all I got was this lousy jazz rock album... I was in a haze, time sort of vaporized. Days and weeks went by. I walked to the studio everyday without nobody bothering me. Hög sjö became my brain's transformation from grape to raisin."