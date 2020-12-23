Hether Shares 'Morning Bells' / 'When U Loved Me' (Acoustic)

A moment of seasonal generosity, Hether shares the single "Morning Bells" / "When U Loved Me." Both tracks appear on his upcoming EP, Whooops Demos, out January 15th, 2021 and featuring previous singles "Sex Wax" and "Twinkle."

Both songs showcase Hether in his element, just his voice and guitar atop a sparse, warm atmosphere. With its quiet earnestness, "Morning Bells" brings a moment of rest and reprieve as the year comes to a close. Hether sings to his love softly, almost as not to disturb them and the lovely day that awaits them. The lone sleigh bell in the background even lends it a tinge of holiday cheer. Meanwhile, "When U Loved Me" strips back Hether's earlier single, letting the strum of his strings convey his sorrow.

Growing up in San Diego, California, 25-year-old Paul Castelluzzo grew up immersed in a maelstrom of genres, anywhere from jazz to '60s psychedelia, to the punk rock his brother shared. By age 20, he found himself posting guitar videos on YouTube and Instagram, with the hopes that if he continued doing so, the algorithms might work in his favor. Remarkably, it worked: Grammy Award-winning record producer Rodney Jerkins tweeted at the then 20-year-old, "I want u on my team!" Not long after, Castelluzzo toured with "King of Bachata," Romeo Santos as his guitarist. This led to additional tours with Dominic Fike, as well as collaborations with Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals. Yet Castelluzzo yearned for a more personal outlet to finetune his own songwriting and amplify his voice. His debut EP, Hether Who? from 2019 is a guidebook to fleeting youth and the love and loss therein. In a series of surprise cosmic events, Castelluzzo discovered that Kendall Jenner of Kardashian lore had supported the lead track, "When U Loved Me," through Instagram, opening the floodgates to unexpected fans far and wide, and earning him almost 4 million streams on all platforms. With all these pieces in place, Castelluzzo is ready to take his personal projects to the next level.

