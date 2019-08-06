Hesitation Wounds Release Their Ferocious New Single AT OUR BEST WHEN WE'RE ASLEEP

Aug. 6, 2019  
Hesitation Wounds, the collaboration from members of The Hope Conspiracy, Touché Amoré, Gouge Away and more, continue to tease their forthcoming album Chicanery with the release of their vicious and venomous new track "At Our Best When We're Asleep."

This new single continues to tease the hyper-aggrressive, riff-heavy album that Hesitation Wounds will drop on the world later this month. Vocalist Jeremy Bolm's biting lyrical commentary tackles potent sociopolitical subject matter head-on, leaning on the backbone of an equally powerful rhythm section. Undoubtedly the most rock solid release Hesitation Wounds has produced yet, Chicanery finds the group at the peak of their powers both lyrically and musically.

Listen here:

Hesitation Wounds formed in 2012 and features Jeremy Bolm of Touche Amore, Stephen LaCour (ex-Trap Them), Neeraj Kane (The Hope Conspiracy), and Thomas Cantwell (Gouge Away, Axis). With decades of musicianship and mile-long resumés, each member brings a wealth of skill and perspective to the project. Chicanery was written by the group and recorded in just a few days' time by Zach Tuch (Trash Talk, Movements). Mixed by Kurt Ballou at God City Studios and mastered by Brad Boatright at Audiosiege, Chicanery is undoubtedly one of 2019's most poignant albums.

Chicanery will be released via Deathwish Inc. on August 30. Preorders are available here. Stay tuned for more updates.

Chicanery - Track Listing:

1. Views (Pt. 2)

2. Paragons of Virtue

3. Charlatan f

4. Trending

5. At Our Best When We're Asleep

6. Hellevangelist

7. Ends (Pt. 3)



