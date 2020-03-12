Helen Money Shares Single 'Understory'

Helen Money has shared the intimate, moving single "Understory" from her forthcoming album Atomic, out Mar. 20th. Following the album's release, Helen Money will be embarking on a tour throughout the US and Europe joined by Atomic collaborator Sanford Parker, including a Chicago release show at Constellation and sets at Raw Power Festival in London.

Listen below!



Helen Money stands as one of the most unique and versatile cellists working today. Composer Alison Chesley uses the instrument to access and channel the extremities of human emotion, employing extensive sonic manipulation and an array of plucking and bowing techniques to summon an astonishing breadth and depth of sound. A prolific collaborator, Chesley is equally at home in both New Music and Metal circles. Past albums saw her collaborate with Jason Roeder (Sleep/Neurosis) and Rachel Grimes (Rachel's), and she has toured extensively with Shellac, Russian Circles, Earth, Bob Mould and MONO. On her new album Atomic, Chesley pushes even further out towards the extremes of her output with a daring leap forward in her songwriting through minimalist arrangements that stand as her most intimate, direct, and emotionally bare work to date.

Helen Money tour dates

Apr. 3 - Chicago, IL - Constellation ^

Apr. 11 - Milwaukee, WI - Acme Records

May 2 - Copenhagen, DK - Vega ^

May 3 - Goteborg, SE - Fyrens Ölkafé ^

May 5 - Prague, CZ - Kastan ^

May 7 - Gdansk, PL - Drizzly Grizzly ^

May 8 - Poznan, PL - Pawillon ^

May 9 - Hranice na Moravě, CZ - Karnola ^

May 10 - Kosice, SK - Tabačka Kulturfabrik ^

May 11 - Graz, AT - Cafe Wolf ^

May 12 - Vienna, AT - Fluc ^

May 13 - Zurich, CH - Schallbeton ^

May 14 - Torino, IT - Blah Blah ^

May 15 - Lyon, FR - Le Sonic ^

May 16 - Mannheim, DE - Alter Beach Stage ^

May 17 - Lille, FR - La Malterie ^

May 18 - Bristol, UK - The Exchange ^

May 19 - Birmingham, UK - Dead Wax ^

May 20 - Glasgow, UK - Broadcast ^

May 21 - Preston, UK - The Ferret ^

May 22 - Newcastle, UK - Cluny ^

May 23 - Cardiff, UK - Cardiff Noise & Psych Festival

May 24 - London, UK - Raw Power Festival w/ Pye Corner Audio, Enablers + more



^ w/ Sanford Parker





