Heavy Metal Band SPIRIT ADRIFT Releases Cover of 'Hollow'

February 25th, 2022 marked the 30 year anniversary of Pantera's Vulgar Display of Power, one of heavy music's most influential albums. To pay tribute to this landmark release Spirit Adrift, who hail from Austin, TX, have covered "Hollow."

"Vulgar Display of Power was a massive influence on my understanding of powerful songwriting, memorable arrangements, riffing, drumming, singing, and heavy metal in general", says Nate Garrett (Spirit Adrift guitar and vocals).

"I studied the entire album from an early age, and the standout track to me has always been 'Hollow.' It is dynamic, emotional, unpredictable, and perfectly suited for the style of Spirit Adrift. Covering such a great song by such a legendary band is not something I took lightly. I channeled every ounce of obsession and attention to detail into our version, making sure that we honored the original song while introducing some of our trademark elements to make it our own. Pantera are one of those bands that taught me how to play music, and I hope Spirit Adrift's version of 'Hollow' does justice to their legacy."

Spirit Adrift's cover of "Hollow" aired on Jose Mangin's SiriusXM Liquid Metal yesterday and now, the track premieres on the web courtesy of Revolver Magazine - watch the visualizer for "Hollow" and read a Q&A with Nate Garrett via Revolver (or share the track directly from YouTube).

Look for more music by Spirit Adrift soon, as they prepare to embark on heavy touring come April. After a warm-up show in Austin, TX they will head out to Europe to support heavyweights YOB and play Desertfest London and Berlin. For more information about Spirit Adrift and to see their complete list of tour dates, visit their website here.