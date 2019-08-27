Heaven's Club Release the Project's Debut EP

After spending a near-decade as the sonic backbone of post-black metal unit Deafheaven, Shiv Mehra is exploring new sights and sounds with the vehicle Heaven's Club. Touching tones spanning from kraut rock and jazz to echoic shoegaze and glimmering pop, Heaven's Club is equal parts exploration and experiment.

Listen to "Godiva," the second single from Heaven's Club's forthcoming debut, today on Self-Titled Magazine.

"Heaven's Club is the fog of memory and insubstantial fantasy," Mehra says of the project. "The songs reside in the liminal space between love and the end of suffering. They reach toward an ambiguous desire for peace - a deeply felt longing."

Originally a solo project commanded by Mehra, the scope of Heaven's Club expanded to the guitarist's inner-circle of deft musicians, namely Deafheaven drummer Dan Tracy, Nadia Kury, Chris Natividad, Ross Peacock and Luis Mayorga. Recorded at Santo Studios in Oakland, CA, Heaven's Club producer and engineer Andrew Oswald acts as a seventh member and brings rich texture and nuance to Mehra's vision.

Hopscotching from handwringing tension to lighter-than-air melody, Heaven's Club's debut keeps listeners in a sense of arrest throughout its nine tracks. The album opens with the overdub-packed "Mnemonic," eventually cruising through guitar-fueled rumination ("Mother") and folk-tinged hushcore ("Strange Times"), running the gamut of genre and sound.

Here There and Nowhere will be released via Profound Lore on September 27. Stay tuned for more updates.

Here There and Nowhere - Track Listing:

1. Mnemonic

2. Dreamboat

3. Alone In Dresden

4. Great Grief

5. Here There and Nowhere

6. Godiva

7. The Frail

8. Mother

9. Strange Times





