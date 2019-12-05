Heart Bones Share New Song 'Open Relations'

Today, Heart Bones have returned with the release of "Open Relations" off of their upcoming LP, Hot Dish, out February 21st on Love OnLine Records. The luminous pop duo of Sean Tillmann (Har Mar Superstar) and Sabrina Ellis (A Giant Dog/Sweet Spirit) bring back groovy sentimental sounds with an ode to the trials of a one-sided open relationship. Fun, clever, and dynamic, "Open Relations" gives us a lot to anticipate from the eclectic duo in the new year. Filled with genre-blending nostalgic soundscapes, Hot Dish is sure to captivate and endear with glistening ear-wormy duets.



Limited-edition Hot Dish pre-order bundles are now available here and include custom merch like color vinyl, t-shirts, oven mitts, and signed one-of-one polaroids. Heart Bones will kick off the release by hitting the road in North America this February. Tour dates will be announced very soon.

Hot Dish - TRACKLISTING

01.This Time It's Different

02. I Like Your Way

03. Open Relations

04. Control

05. Don't Read The Comments

06. Unforgivable

07. Little Dancer

08. Dashboard

09. Claws '87

10. Hungry Eyes

11. Beg For It

Heart Bones is a collaboration between Sean Tillmann (aka Har Mar Superstar) and Sabrina Ellis (A Giant Dog / Sweet Spirit). The two became fast friends while touring together in 2016. They recognized a kindred quality of over-the-top showmanship, and their new project became inevitable. Throughout 2018 the duo alternated visits to each other's hometowns of Minneapolis and Austin to co-write original material. Inspired by their favorite classic duos such as Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazelwood, Serge Gainsbourg & Jane Birkin, Sonny & Cher, and Sam & Dave, their influences have spanned everything from doo wop, classic duets, musical theater, electro dance, and melancholy pop.

More information on Heart Bones is available here.





