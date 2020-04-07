Hazel English Releases New Single 'Five and Dime'

Today, Hazel English releases "Five and Dime," the latest single from her debut album Wake UP! coming April 24th via Polyvinyl Record Co./Marathon Artists.

Listen to "Five and Dime" below!

"Five and Dime" is a woozy, idyllic view into Hazel's world, which is built on timeless-sounding melodies, retro-tinged soundscapes and a knack for resonant lyrics. The mid-tempo number is reminiscent of the playful love songs of '60s pop, as Hazel frustratedly muses on a love interest who is consuming her thoughts and detracting from her focus, "Gotta get away cause you're taking up all of my time / You know I need my space so I'm heading to the Five and Dime."

Speaking about the track, Hazel says: "It's about the desire for space and independence when feeling stifled in a relationship. I wrote it about a trip I took to Oakland when I just needed to get out of LA for a bit. 'Five and Dime' is actually an old slang term for the area code 510 which covers the East Bay, so I thought it would be a fun way to refer to the place that once used to be my home, while also invoking a sense of nostalgia for a time when a phrase like five and dime was very common."

Wake UP! was produced by Justin Raisen (Angel Olsen, Charli XCX) in LA and Ben H. Allen (Animal Collective, Glass Animals, The Big Moon) in Atlanta. It's a record that Hazel serves as a timely klaxon to give us all a meaningful shake and become more present in our own lives. "Sometimes I feel like we're just sleepwalking through our lives," Hazel explains, hoping that Wake UP! helps "make people become more aware and mindful." Confronting issues with capitalism, Wake UP! also explores power struggles, looking at how shifting dynamics affect relationships, be it in the music industry or in romantic life. It's a multi-faceted, multi-layered record, kissed by Hazel's own unique poetic verse.

Photo credit: Janell Shirtcliff





