Hazel Bloom To Release 'growing Pains' September 1

Indie/alt pop artist Hazel Bloom has returned with his latest single, "growing pains," set for release on September 1st. The track, an energetic take on the universal plight of negative self-talk, features radio-ready vocals, an earworm chorus, and obvious pop-punk influence. "Nothing but a north east reject," he laments, before a crescendo of punchy drums and chill melodies accompany a reminder that this is, "just what I'm dealing with now." Listeners of The Band CAMINO, All Time Low, and MOD SUN will gravitate towards the sound.

Based in Worcester, MA, Hazel Bloom is truly an act for everyone. His infectious sound, "is his way of creating a community where everyone feels welcomed, has a place to belong and feels at home." With a focus on nostalgia and a dreamy vibe, Hazel Bloom not only fosters a safe place for listeners, but diligently produces music that is perfect to throw on in both the darkest and brightest parts of their lives.

This latest release embodies Hazel Bloom's artistry; his ability to create a dichotomy between sound and message, and his overwhelming commitment to positively impact his audience even when dealing with difficult subject matter. By giving a peek into his own battle with depression and self-doubt, he helps listeners confront their own struggles, and reminds them that they may just simply be part of "growing pains."