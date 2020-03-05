Hayley Williams Announces 'Petals For Armor Tour'

GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Hayley Williams has announced her eagerly awaited first solo tour. The "Petals For Armor Tour" officially gets underway on May 13th with a series of European dates, including shows in the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. North American dates begin May 28th at Seattle, WA's Moore Theatre and then travel to Los Angeles, CA's Wiltern on June 1st, Brooklyn, NY's Brooklyn Steel on June 24th, and through to a very special homecoming concert set on June 29th at Nashville, TN's Brooklyn Bowl. The Ninth Wave will support all European headline dates, while Arlo Parks will provide support on all US dates.

"Wow. I am going on tour. Myself. It's not Paramore and truthfully, it's just a little terrifying. But if I know anything, it's that there's no safer place (besides at home with my dog) than to be in a room, on a stage, in front of the people who I've grown up singing my lungs out for. There was a time I thought I wouldn't tour Petals For Armor. What a joke. I must.

This is a brand new adventure. It's important to embark on something new every now and then just to show yourself that you can. I welcome the discomfort and the joy and I'm ready to be present for this.



The first run of shows is going to be hot, sweaty, and intimate. My brand-newly-formed band and I will be playing rooms that Paramore outgrew a decade ago. It's going to be so satisfying to feel the energy of a crowd that close again, especially while performing songs that feel so vital for me; songs I have never performed before for an audience.



Thank you for the chance to tour this. I hope to see a ton of old friends and make some new ones too." - Hayley Williams

The upcoming tour celebrates Williams' much anticipated debut solo album, PETALS FOR ARMOR, due via Atlantic Records on Friday, May 8th; pre-orders are available now at PetalsForArmor.com. All pre-orders placed via PetalsForArmor.com/Store through Sunday, March 8th at 10 pm (local) will be joined by a special ticket pre-sale code for all North American dates. In addition, a No Purchase Necessary option invites fans to register with Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program through Sunday, March 8th at 10 pm ET to unlock a special ticket pre-sale code. A chance to purchase pre-sale tickets for all US dates will be available to fans pre-ordering PETALS FOR ARMOR as well as Ticketmaster Verified Fans from Tuesday, March 10th at 10 am (local) to Thursday, March 12th at 10 pm (local); all remaining tickets will then be available to the general public beginning Friday, March 13th at 10 am (local).

Williams recently unveiled "PETALS FOR ARMOR I," a special five-track collection heralding PETALS FOR ARMOR. "PETALS FOR ARMOR I" includes such acclaimed tracks as, "Simmer," "Leave It Alone," and "Cinnamon," all joined by official companion videos streaming now via Williams's official YouTube channel. Directed by Warren Fu (Paramore, The 1975, The Strokes), "Cinnamon" marks the latest chapter in an ongoing storyline begun with "Simmer," forwarded in an exclusive "Interlude" video, continued in "Leave It Alone" and a second "Interlude", and now, "Cinnamon."

Produced by Taylor York, Williams's lead collaborator in the GRAMMY® Award-winning Paramore, PETALS FOR ARMOR was first heralded by the extraordinary single, "Simmer," available now at all DSPs and streaming services; the smoldering track arrived alongside its own Warren Fu-directed video, streaming now via the Paramore singer and founder of haircare and color company Good Dye Young's official YouTube channel.

Hayley's highly-anticipated solo project has already been met with critical applause. The New York Times writes "an eclectic, unexpected, ambitious solo project let the singer and songwriter exorcise demons and stretch her creative powers." Lead single "Simmer" set the stage, with Vulture declaring it to be "a seamless synthesis of dark guitar pop and chilly electronics that's both sedate and exciting...The new song is both a radical shift in dynamics for Williams and a cleverly subtle opening salvo from a singer stepping outside the confines of her flagship." "'Simmer' leaves the jittery '80s art-rock of Paramore's most recent LP, AFTER LAUGHTER, and dives into a darker, more muscular approach," wrote Billboard, "with careening guitars and skipping beats more reminiscent of Portishead than Williams' pop-punk background. And the singer sounds more than up for the detour, her voice stretching and contorting before buckling down on a hook that could be one of alternative rock's biggest of 2020."

HAYLEY WILLIAMS

PETALS FOR ARMOR TOUR 2020

MAY

13 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg Max

15 - Brighton, UK - The Beach @ The Great Escape Festival

16 - London, UK - Electric Brixton

18 - Paris, FR - La Cigale

19 - Cologne, DE - Live Music Hall

28 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

30 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

JUNE

1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

3 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

5 - Dallas, TX - HiFi

6 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

8 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

10 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

15 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

17 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

18 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

20 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

22 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

24 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

26 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

27 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

- Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville





Related Articles View More Music Stories