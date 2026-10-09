Hayes Warner Shares 'Seriously' From THE SHARDS Soundtrack
The track was written from the perspective of Warner's character Debbie Schaffer in the FX series.
Hayes Warner has shared a new song, 'Seriously,' from FX's The Shards Original Soundtrack, set for release October 16. Written by Cal Shapiro, Leland, Hayes Warner, Sarah Hudson and produced by Zhone, 'Seriously' is available today via Interscope Records. The song was written from the perspective of Debbie Schaffer, Warner's character in the FX series.
https://hayeswarner.lnk.to/Seriously
FX's The Shards Original Soundtrack features 16 tracks, including original songs from Troye Sivan, series star Hayes Warner, and acclaimed producer Leland, alongside original score by Morgan Kibby and David Klotz. The soundtrack includes music heard throughout the series, with all nine episodes of FX's The Shards now streaming on Hulu.
The soundtrack can be pre-saved on Spotify and Apple Music.
Set in 1980s Los Angeles, FX's The Shards follows a group of privileged high school seniors at an elite prep school as they navigate identity, sex, jealousy, obsession, and the dangers lurking beneath the surface of American adolescence. The soundtrack brings together original songs and a score that reflect the era and complement the distinct world of the series.
About Hayes Warner
Previously named People Magazine's Artist to Watch, rising pop artist Hayes Warner made her on-screen acting debut this Summer in the FX series, The Shards, from director Ryan Murphy. Based on the novel by author Bret Easton Ellis, the psychological thriller series follows a group of privileged teenagers as they grapple with life in 1980s Los Angeles when a serial killer suddenly strikes. Warner stars as 'Debbie Schaffer' alongside Kaia Gerber, Igby Rigney, Homer Gere, and Graham Campbell.
As a musician, Warner has built a following in modern pop with millions of streams across releases including 'Predator' and 'Breadcrumbs,' along with a live presence that has brought her to stages including Lollapalooza. Born and raised in New York City, Warner is now based in Los Angeles.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...