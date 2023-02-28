Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hayden Release 'On A Beach' ft. Feist, Steve Buscemi + The National's Matt Berninger

Hayden Release 'On A Beach' ft. Feist, Steve Buscemi + The National's Matt Berninger

Their new album will be released on April 5.

Feb. 28, 2023  

Hayden - the legendary Toronto indie-folk rock fixture whose heartrending songs are a soundtrack to coming of age - today announces Are We Good, his first full-length studio album since 2015, due out April 5 via Arts & Crafts.

The news arrives alongside lead single "On A Beach (feat Feist)" and its cinematic, star-studded official video, also featuring the inimitable Leslie Feist with cameos by Matt Berninger of The National and beloved actor Steve Buscemi (who Hayden last worked with on the music for Trees Lounge, Buscemi's 1997 directorial debut).

Spearheaded by "On A Beach" - a song unmatched in his canon for its immediate catchiness and clear blue sky production - Are We Good posits Hayden Desser, peppered and grizzled (by the pandemic or parenting), in an attic studio stand-off with writer's block during early lockdown.

A couple's duet about turning to hypnosis in search of the spark of their youth, the song's ambling bass line and sparse hand claps blossom into Feist and Hayden's indelible chorus of "We're on a beach, oh yeah, we're on a beach/ We're drinking income taxes and you're fond of me" with swirling synths adding to the ambience.

Accompanied by a transportive music video directed by Yael Staav, who has directed most of Hayden's videos for the last 25 years, "On A Beach" brings an all-star cast together into a timeless artist's singular realm.

While Hayden acknowledges that this collection of eleven songs took him the longest to complete, "On A Beach" proved to him that "after all these years, a song can still appear nearly fully formed in one quick inspired moment." On Are We Good - an evolutionary album that is "the sound of an artist who's been learning how to challenge an aesthetic they've been exploring for 30 years" (sometimes past the point of perfection) - Hayden opened up to new creative approaches to awakening his singular storytelling voice, including collaboration in different forms. Hayden sets the stage:

"One afternoon February 2021 I was asleep at my piano when I received a text from my friend Leslie (Feist), inviting me to be a part of a songwriting workshop with several other musicians of note. I was terrified, but joined in as an attempt to jolt myself out of submission. The idea was to write a song a day for seven consecutive days, sharing them later each evening with the other writers. A great combination of pure feet to the fire expression and accountability.

'On A Beach' was my "day four" submission. I continued tinkering with the song and recording in the following weeks, adding a bridge, tracking several synth lines to try to create what I thought hypnosis may sound like. A few weeks later, Leslie was in town and I invited her to sing on a newer verse I'd written to make the song more of a conversation. Who better than the best, and the one who basically made the song happen in the first place."

Six years in the making with sixty plus songs in the running, Are We Good was written, produced, and mixed predominantly by Hayden at Skyscraper National Park, the studio at the top of his Toronto home. A perfect combination of complex family life - he and his wife are parents to a child with developmental disabilities - coupled with the grinding halt of creative inertia, Hayden found himself trying to balance the album on an unachievable ledge of perfection.

By breaking his confines, Hayden - who has defined his perennial 30-year career with a staunchly DIY approach - made an album richly inspired by relationships, from first crushes to family, and music in between. Trading ideas back and forth over time with Berninger, Hayden put trust in a lyrical voice not his own for the first time across his eight achingly beautiful solo albums.

The collaboration led to Berninger's verses unfurling beneath Hayden's repeated mantra of "Are we good" on the title track, just one defining moment of the album. The National frontman also co-writes on album tracks "It's Just Me" and "Can't Happen Now," furthering a collaboration which began on "Take Me Out Of Town" off Berninger's Serpentine Prison and will continue.

Hayden also worked with another member of The National on this record. After listening to an early version of "Are We Good," Aaron Dessner came on board to lend his immense talents as co-producer. They worked on several songs at his storied Long Pond studio in Hudson NY, enlisting Dessner heavyweights like engineer Jonathan Low (Taylor Swift, Big Red Machine) and drummer James Krivchenia (Big Thief).

Although just two of these co-productions appear on Are We Good - the stunning "We Danced" in dedication to Leonard Cohen, and "It's Just Me" - the others are sure to show up in the near future.

Introduced by the raw and gravely "East Coast" and the raucous but plaintive "Miss Fort Erie," Hayden's ninth studio album is a crowning achievement in his well-deep catalog of carefully hewn indie rock dating back to his debut album Everything I Long For in 1996.

Often likened to north stars like Neil Young and Leonard Cohen in the same breath as sonic outliers like Pavement and Sebadoh, Hayden's career began with a cult following in his native Canada, leading to a bidding war that saw him sign with Geffen offshoot Outpost records. A visual storyteller who has always used music videos as a lyrical tool, with "On The Beach" Hayden and his longstanding cast of friends prove again that reinvention is the greatest reminder of the essence of who you are.

Are We Good is currently available for preorder on vinyl, CD and digital formats ahead of its April 5 release on Arts & Crafts.

Watch the new music video here:




NY Hyperpop Producer Sadie Collabs With Wet (Joe Valley) On Tides Photo
NY Hyperpop Producer Sadie Collabs With Wet (Joe Valley) On 'Tides'
sadie began using Ableton to experiment with production in her last year of college, heavily influenced by the compilations and releases from the UK collective PC Music. Inspired most by those pushing the boundaries of pop, her biggest influences range from the likes of Charli XCX, AG Cook, SOPHIE, Bladee, Bjork, and Kate Bush.
Declan ODonovan Shares Many Years From Now Photo
Declan O'Donovan Shares 'Many Years From Now'
Whitehorse’s Declan O’Donovan shares the live performance video of his latest single, “Many Years From Now”, taken from his forthcoming album Amok which is set for release in April. Declan sets off on tour this Wednesday, March 1st with the first night of his month-long residency at Cameron House, Toronto.
VIDEO: The Kid Laroi & Girlfriend Drop Music Video for I Guess Its Love? Photo
VIDEO: The Kid Laroi & Girlfriend Drop Music Video for 'I Guess It's Love?'
Singer/songwriter & rapper The Kid LAROI has dropped the video for his latest single 'I GUESS IT'S LOVE?'. The melodious rap song produced by FnZ- first previewed in The Kid LAROI's Wild Dreams Fortnite Island Experience - shows LAROI's range as a musician and artist with influences across multiple genres.
Kane Kalas Releases His Rendition Of Frank Sinatras Classic, “Luck Be A Lady” Photo
Kane Kalas Releases His Rendition Of Frank Sinatra's Classic, “Luck Be A Lady”
Kane Kalas is a modern day Renaissance man. In addition to being a professional poker player, Kane has had tremendous success as a cryptocurrency and stock market investor, and is known for singing the Star Spangled Banner and God Bless America at Philadelphia Phillies games, including at last season's World Series. He recently dropped a new single; a swinging cover of Sinatra's hit, 'Luck Be a Lady.'

From This Author - Michael Major


HBO Acquires HOW DO YOU MEASURE A YEAR? DocumentaryHBO Acquires HOW DO YOU MEASURE A YEAR? Documentary
February 28, 2023

HBO Documentary Films has acquired worldwide and television streaming rights to the Academy Award®- nominated documentary short, HOW DO YOU MEASURE A YEAR?, from longtime HBO collaborator Jay Rosenblatt (HBO’s “When We Were Bullies,” “Phantom Limb,” “The Darkness of Day,” “Human Remains”).
Photos: Michael B. Jordan & More Attend CREED III Premiere in L.A.Photos: Michael B. Jordan & More Attend CREED III Premiere in L.A.
February 28, 2023

It was a star-studded night celebrating Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut with co-stars Wood Harris, Mila Davis-Kent and Phylicia Rashad also gracing the red carpet alongside Selenis Leyva, Spence Moore II, Thaddeus James Mixson, Jr., and José Benavidez. Check out photos from the premiere now!
Hardy Releases Exclusive Apple Music SessionHardy Releases Exclusive Apple Music Session
February 28, 2023

Reimagining two pivotal catalog cuts - current Top 10 single 'wait in the truck' feat. reigning CMA New Artist and Female Artist of the Year Lainey Wilson and 2020 debut album title track, 'A ROCK' - alongside a gritty cover of Stone Temple Pilots staple 'Big Empty,' the country / rock barrier-breaker is building out both sides.
Cody Jinks Named Music Row's 2023 Independent Artist of the YearCody Jinks Named Music Row's 2023 Independent Artist of the Year
February 28, 2023

The accolade adds to a historic year for Jinks, who recently launched his label, Late August Records, in an unprecedented deal with The Orchard. The label will continue to be led by Jinks and his longtime manager, Arthur Penhallow, Jr., with the addition of Stephanie Hudacek leading the label’s new Nashville office. 
UK Dance Breakout Eliza Rose Follows #1 Hit 'B.O.T.A' with New Single 'Better Love'UK Dance Breakout Eliza Rose Follows #1 Hit 'B.O.T.A' with New Single 'Better Love'
February 28, 2023

Produced by Mura Masa, this uplifting and giddy garage single premiered this morning by Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 and is featured on New Music Daily on Apple Music. The track lands just in time for spring – a sunshine bubbler to drive to with the roof down, Eliza Rose gives listeners a pure unadulterated reason to bounce and bop.
share