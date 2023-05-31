Hayden Pedigo Shares New Single & Announces Summer Tour

Beloved artist, impromptu politician, model and fingerstyling guitarist Hayden Pedigo recently announced his sprawling and cinematic new album The Happiest Times I Ever Ignored, out June 30th via Mexican Summer.

Pedigo released lead single “Elsewhere” to early critical acclaim from the likes of Pitchfork, NPR Music and more, and today he shares another new single and video for the album’s spacious title track. Building upon one of the characters featured in the short “Elsewhere” film, “The Happiest Times I Ever Ignored” showcases Pedigo as a DVD guitar instructor.

“This might be my favorite song on the record,” says Pedigo. “It has a specific feeling I’ve never felt in any of my songs before. It felt like I had finally created a grand work that I had imagined for years, with this massive sound like Florian Fricke created with Popol Vuh.”

Hayden Pedigo will be touring this Summer, with a few headline dates as well as a support tour with Jenny Lewis. See below to find a show near you and get your tickets HERE.

Hayden Pedigo has lived many lives. He was born in Amarillo, TX, where he was homeschooled by his truck-stop preacher father.

He ran for Amarillo City Council at the age of 25 and came in second place, in what started as satire but soon turned into a serious bid for office, as documented by the Jasmine Stodel documentary Kid Candidate, which premiered at SXSW and was picked up by PBS. He walked Gucci runways and was photographed by the legendary Hedi Slimane.

He amassed an Internet following by showcasing his quirky and delightfully multi-faceted personas, as well as an array of ever-more outlandish outfits, with an effortless deadpan wit. He befriended pen-pals and collaborators such as Tim Heidecker, Terry Allen, and Jessica Pratt. And, most importantly, he’s made a name for himself as one of the most prolific young maestros in the instrumental guitar space.

A kaleidoscopic son of cowboy country sprung from the sky and soil of the Texas panhandle, Pedigo can often be found wearing chain mail or a pinstripe suit or at least ten gallons of hat. But while his many personas provide comic relief, he takes his craft seriously. Case in point: he aimed to create “the best instrumental acoustic guitar album of the past twenty years,” and more than hit his mark.

Tour Dates

June 29 - Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool

June 30 - Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool

July 7 - Chicago, IL - Salt Shed*

July 8 - Madison, WI - Art Lit Lab

July 9 - Iowa City, IA - Trumpet Blossom

July 10 - Grand Rapids, MI - Meijer Gardens*

July 12 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theater*

July 13 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues*

July 15 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner*

July 16 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall*

July 17 - Kingston, NY - Tubby's

July 18 - New York, NY - Pier 17*

July 20 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met*

July 22 - Washington, DC - The Anthem*

July 26 - Jackson, MS - Duling Hall

July 29 - Amarillo, TX - Amarillo Museum of Art

July 30 - Austin, TX - Sagebrush

August 4 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon

* with Jenny Lewis

Credit: D'Angelo Isaac