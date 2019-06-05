Hayden James & NAATIONS Release Music Video For NOWHERE TO GO

Ahead of his highly-anticipated debut album, Between Us, Hayden James and NAATIONS have released a stunning new music video for the lead single, "Nowhere To Go." Featuring the Venice-based all-female skateboard collective, GRLSWIRL, the summer anthem is set to a retro backdrop of sun-drenched tones and glowing city lights, cruising down the picturesque California coast. James first discovered GRLSWIRL during a recent trip to Venice during which he asked them to collaborate and is now giving them a platform to share their empowering mission.



The video follows the denim-clad crew as they go from piling into a 70's-style camper van to effortlessly skating the back-streets of Venice. Nat Dunn of NAATIONS gives an emotive vocal performance matched with James' uplifting compositions are the impetus for the story - GRLSWIRL quite literally have "Nowhere To Go," and they're just fine with that. Watch as James and NAATIONS' infectious electronic pop gem soundtracks an infinite adventure in their latest music video, here:





On the shoot, GRLSWIRL said: "Skating and good music go hand in hand. Certain songs often inspire the way we skate and feel while on our boards. "Nowhere To Go" is super groovy and one of those songs that you want to put on full blast with your girlfriends while not having a care in the world. And that's exactly what we did!"



Having amassed over 3 million plays in less than a month, "Nowhere To Go" serves as a precursor to what's been six years in the making of James' masterful upcoming full-length, set for release on Future Classic.



This summer will see James perform to sold-out crowds across Australia's preeminent venues, in addition to a massive set at Splendour in the Grass. Come fall, he'll embark on his largest headline tour to date with a all new live production in Australia & NZ, North America & Europe along with NAATIONSlined up as the tour support. Tickets are available here.



Speaking about the new single, NAATIONS says: "We met Hayden last year in LA and he played us a demo he'd written the night before and it sparked a memory of one of our demos we wrote two years before in Sydney. We worked them together in one day and we had a song, which was crazy!"



Responsible for the huge Ibiza 2017 anthem 'Real Life' with Gorgon City & Duke Dumont, NAATIONScontinue to grow in stature over the past year, with the release of their debut EP Teardrop. The 6-track EP serves as an introduction to the duo's 'teardrop' and 'star' concept, which represents 'the light and the dark' - which inspired their creative process. The EP includes their iLoveMakkonen collaboration'Long Time', 'Keep It Real' and 'History' (both produced by frequent collaborator Baby Daddy ofScissor Sisters) and previous track 'Air & Water', which was produced by Alex Metric and gained strong support from Kiss Fresh and BBC Radio 1's Mistajam.



About GRLSWIRL

GRLSWIRL started with the mission to empower women to get on skateboards in what can often seem like an intimidating, male-dominated sport. GRLSWIRL is a grassroots, all-female skate community focused on uniting women through skateboarding, empowering them to break gender boundaries and inspiring them to start a revolution by harnessing inclusivity and friendship.

HAYDEN JAMES FESTIVAL DATES



Saturday June 8 - Curveball, Sydney

Saturday June 22 - Why Not Festival, Darwin

Friday July 19 - Splendour In The Grass, North Byron Parklands

Hayden James 'Between Us' World Tour

* NAATIONS support



Australia & New Zealand

August 2 - Auckland Town Hall, NZ*

August 9 - HQ, Adelaide, SA*

August 10 - Centenary Warehouse, Perth, WA*

August 16 - The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD*

August 22 - The Forum, Melbourne, VIC - JUST ADDED*

August 23 - The Forum, Melbourne, VIC - SOLD OUT*

August 24 - The Forum, Melbourne, VIC - SOLD OUT*

August 30 - Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW*

August 31 - Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW - SOLD OUT*



North American

Sep 5: House of Blues Bronze Peacock, Houston, TX*

Sep 6: Vulcan Gas Company, Austin, TX*

Sep 7: Trees, Dallas, TX*

Sep 12: Music Box, San Diego, CA*

Sep 13: RegencyBallroom, San Francisco, CA*

Sep 14: Fonda, Los Angeles, CA*

Sep 20: Doug Fir Lounge, Portland, OR*

Sep 21: Neumo's, Seattle, WA*

Sep 26: Gothic Theatre, Englewood, CO*

Sep 27: Bottom Lounge, Chicago, IL*

Sep 28: Magic Stick, Detroit, MI*

Oct 3: U Street Music Hall, Washington, DC*

Oct 4: Webster Hall, New York, NY*



UK & Europe

Oct 10: Copenhagen, DK

Oct 11: Scala, London, UK

Oct 12: Sacre, Paris, FR

Oct 17: NL Paradiso, Amsterdam, NL

Oct 18: Gretchen, Berlin, DE





