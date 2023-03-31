Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hayden Haddock Releases Electric Cover of 'Fast As You'

Mar. 31, 2023  

Trailblazing red dirt artist Hayden Haddock has put his spin on Dwight Yoakum's 1993 hit "Fast As You." With CMA Award-winning producer and hit songwriter Trent Willmon (Cody Johnson's catalog including "Til You Can't" and more) serving as Hayden's producer and manager, Hayden is on the "fast" track to mainstream success.

Taste of Country premiered "Fast As You" before its release stating, "His version stays true to the overall feel of Yoakam's original, but also offers a fresh take on the classic track."

"I am a HUGE fan of Dwight Yoakum and have always especially loved performing "Fast As You," Haddock told Taste of Country. "It is a regular in our live shows, so we wanted to make it our own but still keep the foundation of the song true to what makes it so awesome."

The release of "Fast As You" comes on the heels of Haddock's last single featuring Texas country star Jon Wolfe, "Tequila", in 2022. Blazing a path on the country scene, Haddock clocks more than 150 tour dates a year and has recently opened for artists including Randall King, Steve Wariner, Kevin Fowler, Casey Donahew, Jon Wolfe, Roger Creager and more.

Currently boasting more than 6 million streams and working alongside hit producer and songwriter Trent Willmon, the recent Texas A&M graduate has tracks featured on Spotify's Texas Music Now and Texas Music Rewind, Apple Music's Don't Mess With Texas and Amazon Music's Texas Forever playlists.

Listen to the new single here:



