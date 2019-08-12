Hayden Calnin Shares WARM WITH YOU Music Video

Australian singer-songwriter and producer Hayden Calnin partners with Earmilk to share the official music video for latest single "Warm With You. from his forthcoming Nettwerk debut EP A Life You Would Choose (Out September 13). Directed by filmmaker Maxime Beauchamp, the video is a tender and heartwarming clip of being care-free, but also, finding your way home...all from the perspective of a pup named Cheese.

"'Warm With You. is a song about escapism. It's an expression of wanting to run and get away from everything, live off of the land if you will and start a life with someone. But as life goes on, things change, and those dreams start to take a turn and sometimes it never really happens. I ended up recording 9 different versions of the song before I finally settled on a final version which I think is a record number for me. I've never really been that particular about a song before," says Calnin.

It's been two years since Calnin has released anything new and his return is an articulation of feeling trapped and watching the world move around him, rather than move with it. Living in an inner-city Melbourne suburb for the last decade had stopped being appealing and he was left feeling uninspired with his surroundings. His frustration reached a tipping point and he knew he had to get out of the city, so he moved to the coast. He spent a few months refining it down in his new home near the beach, which felt like closure and the beginning of a new chapter in life. Stay tuned for more news from Hayden Calnin.

Track List:

f Collingwood

Warm With You

Late

On Our Last Day

Made of Everything

Photo Credit: Emma McEvoy





