Hawkestrel Releases New Album THE FUTURE IS US

DO NOT PANIC, Hawkwind fans! Alan Davey, the former bass player of that legendary UK rock band, has put together an incredible project involving no less than 9 members of the Hawkwind family including co-founder Nik Turner, original bassist Lemmy Kilmister, drummer Ginger Baker, violinist Simon House, original guitarist Huw Lloyd-Langton, Paul Rudolph, Mick Slattery, and Bridget Wishart. It's an epic undertaking worthy of the band that united these accomplished musicians, and continues to gain new followers with every new generation of music lovers.

The album is called The Future Is Us and it features brand new compositions alongside several re-workings of Alan Davey's solo songs plus a very special new version of the spoken-word Hawkwind classic "Sonic Attack" with the Captain himself, William Shatner!

Davey shares his thoughts on the project, saying "It has been so much fun making this album with my ex-Hawkwind friends. This is what the fans have wanted from us ex-Hawks for some time and now it's here! Cleopatra suggested the idea and then gave me free reign to contact everyone, write the songs, mix and produce the whole project. The ex-Hawks and William Shatner all did exceptional performances for the album as they always did. It's been a real honour for me to work with them all again and end up with a great, historically important album which has reminded me what great musicians we all are! Bravo everyone and huge thanx to all at Cleopatra!!"

The Future Is Us will be available everywhere August 9 on both CD in an attractive digipak as well as on a special limited edition BLUE vinyl 2LP set in a gatefold jacket.

Track List:



2. World For Fear

3. Sea Of Sand

4. Nyx Of Khaos

5.

6. Sonic Attack

7. 12 String Shuffle

8. May Sun

9. Goodbye Death Valley

10. Free Like Us

11. Old Dinah

12. Hawkestrel

1. Do What You Need To Do2. World For Fear3. Sea Of Sand4. Nyx Of Khaos5. The Future Is Us6. Sonic Attack7. 12 String Shuffle8. May Sun9. Goodbye Death Valley10. Free Like Us11. Old Dinah12. Hawkestrel13. Bad Boys For Life (2019 AD Version)





