Hatchie Releases 'Her Own Heart' Music Video, Debut Album 'Keepsake' Out Now

Today, Brisbane, Australia's Hatchie is sharing a video for "Her Own Heart," a stand out from her acclaimed debut album, Keepsake. Keepsake has been nominated for the 2019 Australian Music Prize and the Triple J 'Album of the Year.'

Of the video Harriette Pilbeam says: "With this being the final video from my album, I wanted to close the year with something natural and stripped back in comparison to the studio sets and intense lighting we'd worked with for earlier releases. 'Her Own Heart' is about moving forward and being happy with yourself, so we thought the video should just be me, happy and alone."

Keepsake is available now via Double Double Whammy.

Watch the new music video here:





