Haru Nemuri & Jaguar Jonze Share 'Angry Angry'

HARU NEMURI has teamed up with Taiwanese-Australian multi-disciplinary artist JAGUAR JONZE for a new single - "ANGRY ANGRY" including two new songs "ANGRY ANGRY" and don't call me queen" out now. The official music video for "ANGRY ANGRY" can be seen below.

The song was performed live for the first time at this year's SXSW Music Festival at the Dr. Marten's showcase.

The lyrics in "ANGRY ANGRY" were inspired by a movement that took place in Japan after a heinous attack on a female college student.

On the night of August 6, 2021, when the Tokyo Olympics came to an end, a 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for trying to kill a female college student on the Odakyu Line. He told police "I wanted to kill a happy woman," and also mentioned targeting her "because of what she was wearing".

Japanese women took to the subway stations and began postering the walls with messages of solidarity and support, railing against these acts of violence and protesting against femicide.

This was met with backlash from Japanese police, who argued supporters and protesters of the attack were "damaging public property".

"I want this world to be a place where everyone can live without discrimination, oppression, or violence, regardless of gender, race, physical or mental condition," says HARU NEMURI on the inspiration for "ANGRY ANGRY".

In order for that, we must visualize the discrimination and violence that exist in this society today, and break down the social system that preserves them. Gender discrimination against women is still deeply rooted in this world, and hate crimes and sexual violence targeting them are frequent.

The system in which the house is ruled by the father, the eldest son as the head of the family, and the wife and daughter are subordinate are applied to the structure of this society and it looks at women and girls as if they are objects creating a soil that fosters hatred and disgust towards them. Undoubtedly, it is the very cause that oppresses us. Therefore, we are demanding change in society with all this anger, sadness, and pain."

"Haru and I have always been loud advocates in our music for equality and safety for women and vulnerable people," adds JAGUAR JONZE.

"When we came together to write, we grieved about the murder and brutality to women in public spaces that should've been safe. We wanted to write a song to express our anger and sadness as well as to amplify our silenced voices through song. ANGRY ANGRY is a song for those oppressed by society and patriarchy, to remember the lives unnecessarily lost through hate and violence, and to use the power of music to demand safety and change."