Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Haru Nemuri & Jaguar Jonze Share 'Angry Angry'

Haru Nemuri & Jaguar Jonze Share 'Angry Angry'

The official music video for “ANGRY ANGRY” has also been released.

Apr. 17, 2023  

HARU NEMURI has teamed up with Taiwanese-Australian multi-disciplinary artist JAGUAR JONZE for a new single - "ANGRY ANGRY" including two new songs "ANGRY ANGRY" and don't call me queen" out now. The official music video for "ANGRY ANGRY" can be seen below.

The song was performed live for the first time at this year's SXSW Music Festival at the Dr. Marten's showcase.

The lyrics in "ANGRY ANGRY" were inspired by a movement that took place in Japan after a heinous attack on a female college student.

On the night of August 6, 2021, when the Tokyo Olympics came to an end, a 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for trying to kill a female college student on the Odakyu Line. He told police "I wanted to kill a happy woman," and also mentioned targeting her "because of what she was wearing".

Japanese women took to the subway stations and began postering the walls with messages of solidarity and support, railing against these acts of violence and protesting against femicide.

This was met with backlash from Japanese police, who argued supporters and protesters of the attack were "damaging public property".

"I want this world to be a place where everyone can live without discrimination, oppression, or violence, regardless of gender, race, physical or mental condition," says HARU NEMURI on the inspiration for "ANGRY ANGRY".

In order for that, we must visualize the discrimination and violence that exist in this society today, and break down the social system that preserves them. Gender discrimination against women is still deeply rooted in this world, and hate crimes and sexual violence targeting them are frequent.

The system in which the house is ruled by the father, the eldest son as the head of the family, and the wife and daughter are subordinate are applied to the structure of this society and it looks at women and girls as if they are objects creating a soil that fosters hatred and disgust towards them. Undoubtedly, it is the very cause that oppresses us. Therefore, we are demanding change in society with all this anger, sadness, and pain."

"Haru and I have always been loud advocates in our music for equality and safety for women and vulnerable people," adds JAGUAR JONZE.

"When we came together to write, we grieved about the murder and brutality to women in public spaces that should've been safe. We wanted to write a song to express our anger and sadness as well as to amplify our silenced voices through song. ANGRY ANGRY is a song for those oppressed by society and patriarchy, to remember the lives unnecessarily lost through hate and violence, and to use the power of music to demand safety and change."



Joshua Radin Reveals New Single Man Of The Year Photo
Joshua Radin Reveals New Single 'Man Of The Year'
JOSHUA RADIN is back with the intimate new single “Man of the Year”, taken from an upcoming collection “though the world will tell me so, volume 2.' The new single arrives as the US troubadour embarks on a European tour this month. Remaining tickets are on sale now here.
Luke Combs Achieves Record-Breaking Weekend in Nashville Photo
Luke Combs Achieves Record-Breaking Weekend in Nashville
The two-day record comes as Combs added an unprecedented surprise second show on Friday, which was announced only one week prior. In recent years, Titans stadium has been home to such acts as Beyoncé, Garth Brooks, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift to name a few.
Bruce Cockburn On A Roll Announces 44 Date North American & UK Tour Photo
Bruce Cockburn 'On A Roll' Announces 44 Date North American & UK Tour
Bruce Cockburn has won 13 JUNO Awards, an induction into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, a Governor General’s Performing Arts Award, and has been made an Officer of the Order of Canada, among many other accolades. He has 22 gold and platinum records including a six-times platinum record for his Christmas album.
Moon Walker Announces First U.S. Tour Throughout Summer 2023 Photo
Moon Walker Announces First U.S. Tour Throughout Summer 2023
The announcement comes following Moon Walker's electrifying sophomore LP The Attack Of Mirrors, which arrived in October 2022. The biting, thrashing garage rock paired with poignant, timely lyrics will only be elevated as the artist takes the 25M+ streams from 2022 to the live stage in 2023.

From This Author - Michael Major


Tee Grizzley & Skilla Baby Reveal First Collaborative Single ﻿'Dropped the Lo'Tee Grizzley & Skilla Baby Reveal First Collaborative Single ﻿'Dropped the Lo'
April 14, 2023

Multiplatinum Detroit storyteller Tee Grizzley and rising hip-hop phenom Skilla Baby unleash their first-ever collaborative single “Dropped The Lo” via 300 Entertainment/Grizzley Gang. The frenetic production on “Dropped The Lo” underlines a visceral volley between Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby.
Outside ( AKA Matt Cooper) Releases Album 'Almost Out'Outside ( AKA Matt Cooper) Releases Album 'Almost Out'
April 14, 2023

It is a stunning collection of cinematic, jazz electronica, with the sensual, Lo-Fi beats of focus track ‘Utopia’ featuring Samantha James. The album follows the recent single ‘Then It Hits You’ with Marie Dahlstrom on vocals, which saw Cooper on top form with lush, melodic keys, rolling, dubstep-esque beats and keys.
LIVE WITH KELLY & MARK Debuts on Monday on ABCLIVE WITH KELLY & MARK Debuts on Monday on ABC
April 14, 2023

'Live' is thrilled to welcome new co-host Mark Consuelos to TV's #1 entertainment talk show! Actor and husband of 26 years to the iconic Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos will bring his signature energy to daytime's longest running talk show. 'Live' consistently delivers A-list celebrity interviews, musical performances, and more.
Amazon Circling LEGALLY BLONDE 3 & Series Based on FilmAmazon Circling LEGALLY BLONDE 3 & Series Based on Film
April 14, 2023

Amazon Studios is circling a third Legally Blonde film and a potential series based on the film. Talks of the new project come after Amazon acquired MGM’s extensive film and television catalogue. Other titles that are being optioned include Robocop, Stargate, Fame, Barbershop, The Magnificent Seven, Pink Panther and The Thomas Crown Affair.
Benson Boone Releases New Single 'What Was'Benson Boone Releases New Single 'What Was'
April 14, 2023

Rising pop artist Benson Boone releases his emotional new anthem “What Was.” Listen to the track below via Night Street Records/Warner Records. Masterfully balancing understated, intimate verses with a big, bold chorus, the soaring track is the latest from Boone's upcoming EP, PULSE.
share