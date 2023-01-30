Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Harry Styles to Perform at The GRAMMYs

The GRAMMYs are Sunday, Feb. 5 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Jan. 30, 2023  

GRAMMY® winner Harry Styles will perform at THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS.

The news was announced in a CBS on-air promo that aired tonight during the AFC Championship game and was confirmed on the Network social media accounts @CBS and @CBSTweet.

Styles is nominated for six GRAMMY Awards this year: Record of the Year ("As It Was"), Album of the Year (Harry's House), Song of the Year ("As It Was"), Best Pop Solo Performance ("As It Was"), Best Pop Vocal Album (Harry's House) and Best Music Video ("As It Was").

Music's Biggest Night® will be broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Sunday, Feb. 5 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Find out how to watch The GRAMMY Awards here.

The GRAMMY Awards will be produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Ben Winston, Jesse Collins and Raj Kapoor are executive producers, with Kapoor also serving as showrunner.



Isaiah J. Thompson to Release The Power of the Spirit Photo
Isaiah J. Thompson to Release 'The Power of the Spirit'
Isaiah debuts the first single from the upcoming record, “The IT Department.” It is a play on his initials, but also a tribute to his father. His first live album—The Power of the Spirit—will be released on Jazz at Lincoln Center’s record label. It was captured in front of a rapturous audience at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy’s Club.
Jonas Brothers to Release New Album in May Photo
Jonas Brothers to Release New Album in May
The Jonas Brother have announced their new album, entitled 'The Album.' While they have not yet revealed the album cover or shared any details on the lead single, they announced the album with an Instagram Reel that features their new song 'Wings.' Watch the Instagram Reel and pre-save the new album here!
Bluphoria Release New Song Aint Got Me Photo
Bluphoria Release New Song 'Ain't Got Me'
The song premiered earlier this week via V13 who said “For a band that only started playing together their sophomore year at the University of Oregon and is already this sharp, we feel pretty confident that these kids are going places.” The band also performed the song live on Today in Nashville last week.
VIDEO: SYML Unveils New Video For Believer Photo
VIDEO: SYML Unveils New Video For 'Believer'
Alongside “Believer,” his new album The Day My Father Died features his latest, “Chariot,” “Better Part of Me” featuring Sara Watkins (Nickel Creek, I’m With her), “Howling” featuring Lucius, “Lost Myself” featuring Elbow’s Guy Garvey, “You and I” featuring Charlotte Lawrence and “Sweet Home.” Watch the new music video now!

January 30, 2023

Reckless Son Releases Self-Tited EPReckless Son Releases Self-Tited EP
January 30, 2023

The EP released contains songs from a one-man show Butler penned of the same name. A traveling storyteller and musician, he wrote a collection of monologues and music inspired by his real-life experiences performing in prisons across the country. Listen to the new EP and watch the new music video now!
DL Hughley Hosts THE DAILY SHOW This WeekDL Hughley Hosts THE DAILY SHOW This Week
January 30, 2023

Tune in tonight as Comedy Central’s The Daily Show continues to usher in the next chapter with guest host DL Hughley. The actor & comedian’s debut tonight is part of a roster of comedy greats and all-star correspondent guest hosting the award winning late night show in the coming weeks.  
How to Watch the 65th Annual GRAMMY AwardsHow to Watch the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards
January 30, 2023

On Sun, Feb. 5, the music community will come together in celebration of countless creators' outstanding contributions to the year in music. Here's where you can watch all the highlights from the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, including performances and exclusive content from Music's Biggest Night!
Isaiah J. Thompson to Release 'The Power of the Spirit'Isaiah J. Thompson to Release 'The Power of the Spirit'
January 30, 2023

Isaiah debuts the first single from the upcoming record, “The IT Department.” It is a play on his initials, but also a tribute to his father. His first live album—The Power of the Spirit—will be released on Jazz at Lincoln Center’s record label. It was captured in front of a rapturous audience at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy’s Club.
