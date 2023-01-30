Harry Styles to Perform at The GRAMMYs

GRAMMY® winner Harry Styles will perform at THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS.

The news was announced in a CBS on-air promo that aired tonight during the AFC Championship game and was confirmed on the Network social media accounts @CBS and @CBSTweet.

Styles is nominated for six GRAMMY Awards this year: Record of the Year ("As It Was"), Album of the Year (Harry's House), Song of the Year ("As It Was"), Best Pop Solo Performance ("As It Was"), Best Pop Vocal Album (Harry's House) and Best Music Video ("As It Was").

Music's Biggest Night® will be broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Sunday, Feb. 5 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Find out how to watch The GRAMMY Awards here.

The GRAMMY Awards will be produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Ben Winston, Jesse Collins and Raj Kapoor are executive producers, with Kapoor also serving as showrunner.