Harlem Teen Rapper Sugarhill Ddot Drops New Single 'My Baby'

Hip-hop teen breakout artist Sugarhill Ddot serves up an engaging and emotional new single titled “My Baby.”

The track balances airy acoustic guitar and sizzling hi-hats as Sugarhill Ddot locks into a captivating flow. Speaking straight from the heart, the lyrics hold nothing back when it comes to love. Car metaphors abound in the chorus, “I'm in the drop top, you Mercedes,” revved up by a confident and charismatic delivery.

“My Baby” lands in the wake of the fan favorite “Stressed Out.” It earned plugs from LA Weekly, Rolling Out, and Global Grind, to name a few. Plus, XXL invited Sugarhill Ddot to sit down for an exclusive interview and went on to dub him “wise beyond his years.”

“Stressed Out” followed quickly on the heels of the dance-ready "Shake It," the fiery "Make A Mess," and the Miami-inspired “3AM In The Yams,” Ddot's recent collaboration with Luh Tyler. That track quickly made waves, hitting over one million video views in less than a week. Right out of the gate, V Magazine featured it in its New Music Roundup, noting: “The new track has all the necessary ingredients to be your next summer anthem.

Go add this celebratory track to your pregame playlist!” “Stressed Out” also follows performances opening for Lil Durk in Chicago and Toosii in New York. On the horizon Sugarhill Ddot has upcoming tour dates with fellow drill teen DD Osama. Aside from his music, Sugarhill Ddot spends today giving back to his hometown Harlem community by hosting a thanksgiving food drive in partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Harlem.

Ddot is fast becoming one of the most exciting performers in New York's burgeoning drill scene. On YouTube, his self-released tracks “I Wanna Love You,” “Dream” and “The Real Purge” have racked up over 15 million combined views — and those conventional metrics only capture a small slice of this phenomenon in the making.

To date Sugarhill Ddot has amassed over 43 million streams in the U.S. alone in his budding career. On the horizon Sugarhill Ddot gears up to make his 2024 Rolling Loud debut in Los Angeles on March 15th.

About Sugarhill Ddot:

Sugarhill Ddot represents a key link in the chain that stretches back to “Rapper's Delight” by reflecting the current sound of New York City—drill music and all its brash, hyperkinetic offshoots—while retaining the spirit of youthful innovation that made rap a phenomenon in the first place.

Despite Ddot being in the spotlight for just a short time, breakout hits like “I Wanna Love You,” “Evil Twins” and its sequel, and “Stop Cappin” have confirmed him as an unmissable talent, with a positively infectious energy. Now, on the precipice of national stardom, he's aiming to bring a mass audience along with him as he discovers the sort of artist he wants to be in real-time. Swagger and self-assuredness course through Ddot's music, which is a natural extension of his magnetic personality.

Ddot was only 13 when he began making music, but didn't take the pursuit seriously until a couple of years later upon inspiration from his friends. Today he approaches the creative process with an insatiable hunger. While Ddot is proud to represent New York's next wave of rap superstars, he cites major influences from other cities, including Chicago's Lil Durk.

The love is mutual: Durk joined Drake in co-signing Ddot, even going so far as to have him open up a recent concert. Based on his current trajectory, Ddot will have to develop a long memory for all the unbelievable moments in store.

Photo Credit: Mel Shots