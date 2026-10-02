Hardy Releases Eight-Minute Multi-Genre Song MAN IN THE BOX

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Hardy is back with a song he calls 'the bravest, or at least the most creative, thing that I've done so far.' An eight-minute, multi-genre opus, 'Man In The Box' finds Hardy weaving together a range of influences in a story song.

Co-produced by Hardy and David Garcia, and written by Hardy, Garcia, Chase McGill, and Hunter Phelps, 'Man In The Box' opens peacefully and closes prayerfully, moving through what's described as a four-cornered trip sketching out the shape of Hardy's artistry, from charged-up country to buzzsaw grunge, masterful singer-songwriter acoustics to bravado-filled soul.

'I'm very proud of this song,' Hardy shares. 'It's by far, I think, the bravest, or at least the most creative, thing that I've done so far. Be prepared, it's very different – it's very long, and it's a journey.'

'I'm stepping into a new phase of my career sonically, and this is a perfect representation of it,' he continues, 'so, I hope you enjoy it. I like to see if people can figure out what it's about – it's a little cryptic, and a little different than what I usually do. So, check it out. Hold on.'

Listen to 'Man In The Box' here and watch the official lyric video.

Tonight, Hardy returns to Starkville, MS, headlining Humphrey Coliseum for ONE NIGHT IN STARKVILLE. Fans can expect a slate of surprises and activations at the homecoming, with TRIPPP and Will Terry opening. Later this month, Hardy will headline two nights at Nashville's all-new venue, The Truth, celebrating HARDY Halloween on October 29 + 30. Tickets are available here.

Upcoming Hardy Tour Dates

2026

10/2: Starkville, MS – Humphrey Coliseum

10/29: Nashville, TN – The Truth

10/30: Nashville, TN – The Truth

2027

1/13-16: Riviera Cancún, MX – Crash My Playa 2027

4/23: Indio, CA – Stagecoach

6/19: North Lawrence, OH – The Country Fest

6/26: Cadott, WI – Hoofbeat

7/10: Fort Loramie, OH – Country Concert

7/15: London, ON – Rock The Park

8/9: Sturgis, SD – 87th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

About Hardy

Hardy's latest album COUNTRY! COUNTRY! features 20 originals and adds to over 8 billion career streams, following the current Top 20 radio single 'McArthur,' written by Hardy alongside Tim McGRaw, Eric Church, and Morgan Wallen.

The Philadelphia, Mississippi native is a 5X ACM award winner, 2X CMA award winner, 3X CMA Triple Play award recipient, 3X AIMP Songwriter of the Year winner, and the 2022 BMI Country Songwriter of the Year.

Hardy has written 22 #1 singles globally among hundreds of career cuts on artists including Morgan Wallen, Ella Langley, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, and more. He counts 6 #1s of his own: 'Favorite Country Song,' 3X Platinum 'TRUCK BED,' 3X Platinum award-winning duet 'wait in the truck' feat. Lainey Wilson, 4X Platinum chart topper 'ONE BEER' feat. Lauren Alaina + Devin Dawson, Platinum Dierks Bentley + BRELAND collaboration 'Beers On Me' and rock radio #1, 'JACK.' Hardy's headlining THE COUNTRY! COUNTRY! TOUR! just wrapped a nationwide run, entertaining 400,000 fans in arenas and amphitheaters across North America.

Photo Credit: Tanner Gallagher



Photo Credit: Tanner Gallagher

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 14 Hrs 11 Min 50 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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