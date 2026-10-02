Hardy Releases Eight-Minute Multi-Genre Song MAN IN THE BOX
The country artist co-produced the track with David Garcia and will perform at upcoming tour dates including Nashville's The Truth.
Hardy is back with a song he calls 'the bravest, or at least the most creative, thing that I've done so far.' An eight-minute, multi-genre opus, 'Man In The Box' finds Hardy weaving together a range of influences in a story song.
Co-produced by Hardy and David Garcia, and written by Hardy, Garcia, Chase McGill, and Hunter Phelps, 'Man In The Box' opens peacefully and closes prayerfully, moving through what's described as a four-cornered trip sketching out the shape of Hardy's artistry, from charged-up country to buzzsaw grunge, masterful singer-songwriter acoustics to bravado-filled soul.
'I'm very proud of this song,' Hardy shares. 'It's by far, I think, the bravest, or at least the most creative, thing that I've done so far. Be prepared, it's very different – it's very long, and it's a journey.'
'I'm stepping into a new phase of my career sonically, and this is a perfect representation of it,' he continues, 'so, I hope you enjoy it. I like to see if people can figure out what it's about – it's a little cryptic, and a little different than what I usually do. So, check it out. Hold on.'
Listen to 'Man In The Box' here and watch the official lyric video.
Tonight, Hardy returns to Starkville, MS, headlining Humphrey Coliseum for ONE NIGHT IN STARKVILLE. Fans can expect a slate of surprises and activations at the homecoming, with TRIPPP and Will Terry opening. Later this month, Hardy will headline two nights at Nashville's all-new venue, The Truth, celebrating HARDY Halloween on October 29 + 30. Tickets are available here.
Upcoming Hardy Tour Dates
2026
10/2: Starkville, MS – Humphrey Coliseum
10/29: Nashville, TN – The Truth
10/30: Nashville, TN – The Truth
2027
1/13-16: Riviera Cancún, MX – Crash My Playa 2027
4/23: Indio, CA – Stagecoach
6/19: North Lawrence, OH – The Country Fest
6/26: Cadott, WI – Hoofbeat
7/10: Fort Loramie, OH – Country Concert
7/15: London, ON – Rock The Park
8/9: Sturgis, SD – 87th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
About Hardy
Hardy's latest album COUNTRY! COUNTRY! features 20 originals and adds to over 8 billion career streams, following the current Top 20 radio single 'McArthur,' written by Hardy alongside Tim McGRaw, Eric Church, and Morgan Wallen.
The Philadelphia, Mississippi native is a 5X ACM award winner, 2X CMA award winner, 3X CMA Triple Play award recipient, 3X AIMP Songwriter of the Year winner, and the 2022 BMI Country Songwriter of the Year.
Hardy has written 22 #1 singles globally among hundreds of career cuts on artists including Morgan Wallen, Ella Langley, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, and more. He counts 6 #1s of his own: 'Favorite Country Song,' 3X Platinum 'TRUCK BED,' 3X Platinum award-winning duet 'wait in the truck' feat. Lainey Wilson, 4X Platinum chart topper 'ONE BEER' feat. Lauren Alaina + Devin Dawson, Platinum Dierks Bentley + BRELAND collaboration 'Beers On Me' and rock radio #1, 'JACK.' Hardy's headlining THE COUNTRY! COUNTRY! TOUR! just wrapped a nationwide run, entertaining 400,000 fans in arenas and amphitheaters across North America.
Photo Credit: Tanner Gallagher
Photo Credit: Tanner Gallagher
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...