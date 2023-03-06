Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hardy Extends Headline Run With the mockingbird & the Crow Fall Tour

Tickets will be available starting with the HARDY Fan Club presale beginning Wednesday, March 8 at 10 a.m. local time.

Mar. 06, 2023  

Announcing the next leg of his sold-out the mockingbird & THE CROW Tour today, Big Loud Records rule breaker HARDY is headed back out on the road this fall, bringing reigning CMA New Artist and Female Vocalist of the Year Lainey Wilson and buzzy Sony Music Nashville signing Dylan Marlowe along for an unforgettable ride.

Produced by Live Nation and presented by eBay Motors, the mockingbird & THE CROW Fall Tour launches August 31 in Knoxville, Tenn. at Knoxville Civic Coliseum and rolls through the end of 2023 with notable stops at Nashville's Municipal Auditorium, Orange Beach, Alabama's The Wharf, Biloxi's Mississippi Coast Coliseum, and more.

This new leg of the noisemaking tour ups the ante, marking HARDY's first run headlining arenas.

"I believe I have two of the most authentic, talented acts out there opening for me on this run. I'm honored that Dylan and Lainey are a part of this tour, and I am still in disbelief that I'm announcing my first arena tour," HARDY shares. "Fans, I will not let you down. This WILL be the greatest HARDY set you've ever seen. See y'all out there."

Tickets will be available starting with the HARDY Fan Club presale beginning Wednesday, March 8 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will be available throughout the week ahead of the general onsale starting Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. local time at here.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, backstage tour and photo with one of HARDY's guitars that he will play that night, VIP-exclusive HARDY gift item and more. For more information, visit here.

the mockingbird & THE CROW FALL TOUR DATES

8/31/2023 - Knoxville, Tenn. - Knoxville Civic Coliseum
9/14/2023 - Pikeville, Ky. - - Appalachian Wireless Arena
9/15/2023 - Toledo, Ohio - - Huntington Center
9/16/2023 - Youngstown, Ohio - Covelli Centre
10/5/2023 - Simpsonville, S.C. - CCNB Amphitheatre
10/12/2023 - Jonesboro, Ark. - First National Bank Arena
10/13/2023 - Baton Rouge, La. - Raising Cane's River Center
10/14/2023 - Orange Beach, Ala. - The Wharf Amphitheater
10/19/2023 - St. Augustine, Fla. - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
10/20/2023 - Estero, Fla. - - Hertz Arena
10/27/2023 - Nashville, Tenn. - Nashville Municipal Auditorium
11/30/2023 - Green Bay, Wis. - Resch Center
12/1/2023 - Peoria, Ill. - - - Peoria Civic Center Arena*
12/2/2023 - Springfield, Mo. - Great Southern Bank Arena
12/7/2023 - Savannah, Ga. - - Enmarket Arena
12/8/2023 - Huntsville, Ala. - - Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center
12/9/2023 - Biloxi, Miss. - - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

* only includes Dylan Marlowe

Topping seven Billboard charts including Top Country Albums and Top Rock Albums and debuting at #4 on the Billboard 200 albums chart upon its release, the mockingbird & THE CROW has quickly become one of the year's standout albums across formats.

At rock radio, "JACK" continues its climb inside the top five, as concurrent top 10 hit "wait in the truck" feat. Lainey Wilson "is lighting up country music, with...song of the year whispers already emerging" (Billboard). The Los Angeles Times highlighted the two-faced collection with a profile calling out "How country hitmaker HARDY became Nashville's nü-metal king" (read here).



JAZZ PIANO DUO Vahagn Hayrapetyan & Dimitris Miaris come to Cornaro Art Institute Limassol. The performance is on Monday 10 April at 7pm.
Lebanese-Canadian drummer, composer, educator and producer Sanah Kadoura presents her dynamic sophomore album Duality, out now.
Country artist Hannah Anders has released new single 'Southern Free.' The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms.
Featuring hits like “Same God”, “He Turned It” and “We Gon Be Alright,” there is no question that this live album is every Gospel fan’s dream. All Things New: Live In Orlando is a project that encompasses the creativity, entertainment, and years of labor all in one moment - captured for all to experience.

