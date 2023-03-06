Hardy Extends Headline Run With the mockingbird & the Crow Fall Tour

Announcing the next leg of his sold-out the mockingbird & THE CROW Tour today, Big Loud Records rule breaker HARDY is headed back out on the road this fall, bringing reigning CMA New Artist and Female Vocalist of the Year Lainey Wilson and buzzy Sony Music Nashville signing Dylan Marlowe along for an unforgettable ride.

Produced by Live Nation and presented by eBay Motors, the mockingbird & THE CROW Fall Tour launches August 31 in Knoxville, Tenn. at Knoxville Civic Coliseum and rolls through the end of 2023 with notable stops at Nashville's Municipal Auditorium, Orange Beach, Alabama's The Wharf, Biloxi's Mississippi Coast Coliseum, and more.

This new leg of the noisemaking tour ups the ante, marking HARDY's first run headlining arenas.

"I believe I have two of the most authentic, talented acts out there opening for me on this run. I'm honored that Dylan and Lainey are a part of this tour, and I am still in disbelief that I'm announcing my first arena tour," HARDY shares. "Fans, I will not let you down. This WILL be the greatest HARDY set you've ever seen. See y'all out there."

Tickets will be available starting with the HARDY Fan Club presale beginning Wednesday, March 8 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will be available throughout the week ahead of the general onsale starting Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. local time at here.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, backstage tour and photo with one of HARDY's guitars that he will play that night, VIP-exclusive HARDY gift item and more. For more information, visit here.

the mockingbird & THE CROW FALL TOUR DATES

8/31/2023 - Knoxville, Tenn. - Knoxville Civic Coliseum

9/14/2023 - Pikeville, Ky. - - Appalachian Wireless Arena

9/15/2023 - Toledo, Ohio - - Huntington Center

9/16/2023 - Youngstown, Ohio - Covelli Centre

10/5/2023 - Simpsonville, S.C. - CCNB Amphitheatre

10/12/2023 - Jonesboro, Ark. - First National Bank Arena

10/13/2023 - Baton Rouge, La. - Raising Cane's River Center

10/14/2023 - Orange Beach, Ala. - The Wharf Amphitheater

10/19/2023 - St. Augustine, Fla. - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

10/20/2023 - Estero, Fla. - - Hertz Arena

10/27/2023 - Nashville, Tenn. - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

11/30/2023 - Green Bay, Wis. - Resch Center

12/1/2023 - Peoria, Ill. - - - Peoria Civic Center Arena*

12/2/2023 - Springfield, Mo. - Great Southern Bank Arena

12/7/2023 - Savannah, Ga. - - Enmarket Arena

12/8/2023 - Huntsville, Ala. - - Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center

12/9/2023 - Biloxi, Miss. - - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

* only includes Dylan Marlowe

Topping seven Billboard charts including Top Country Albums and Top Rock Albums and debuting at #4 on the Billboard 200 albums chart upon its release, the mockingbird & THE CROW has quickly become one of the year's standout albums across formats.

At rock radio, "JACK" continues its climb inside the top five, as concurrent top 10 hit "wait in the truck" feat. Lainey Wilson "is lighting up country music, with...song of the year whispers already emerging" (Billboard). The Los Angeles Times highlighted the two-faced collection with a profile calling out "How country hitmaker HARDY became Nashville's nü-metal king" (read here).