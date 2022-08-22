Hardy Announces December Headline 'Wall to Wall' Tour

Big Loud mold breaker HARDY is ready to headline, announcing today his Wall to Wall Tour launching December 1 in Athens, Ga. Joined by gravel-voiced newcomer Jackson Dean for the entirety of the winter run, the hard hitting double shot of country rockers will pack out famed venues across the southeast. In Columbia, S.C., "Blurry" originators Puddle of Mudd join the tour for one night only.

"I'm stoked to take this Wall to Wall Tour on the road," HARDY says. "We're hitting some cities and venues that I absolutely love; I'm happy to have Jackson out with me and honored that the guys from Puddle of Mudd are joining us in Columbia. It's going to be a great time - a loud time - every night, and it's just the beginning of what we have in store. See you out there."

WALL TO WALL TOUR DATES

Dec. 1 - Athens, Ga. - The Georgia Theatre*

Dec. 3 - Columbia, S.C. - Township Auditorium*+

Dec. 9 - Charlotte, N.C. - Coyote Joes*

Dec. 16 - Greenville, S.C. - Blind Horse Saloon*

* with Jackson Dean

+ with Puddle of Mudd

Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 26 at 10 a.m. local time; fan club presale will be available starting Wednesday, August 24.

American Songwriter puts it simply: "there aren't many names as sizzling in country music these days as the one-word moniker: HARDY." The 2022 ACM Songwriter of the Year will receive honors and perform this week at the 15th Annual ACM Honors ceremony at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium (8/24).

On tap, he continues touring on Morgan Wallen's sold out Dangerous Tour and partners with Busch Light for a trio of win-your-way-in, fan focused club shows in the Midwest.

Big Loud Records' heavy hitter HARDY broke out with critically acclaimed 2020 debut album, A ROCK, "an album that owes as much to AC/DC as George Jones" and "one of the most self-assured full-length debut albums in years'' (Billboard).

The project joins countrified mixtape HIXTAPE VOL. 1 and most-recent HIXTAPE VOL. 2, as well as career-launching EPs THIS OLE BOY and WHERE TO FIND ME. HARDY is the 2022 ACM Songwriter of the Year and two-time AIMP Songwriter of the Year, additionally nominated for New Artist of the Year at the 2021 CMA Awards.

One of CRS' 2021 New Faces of Country Music, a two-time CMA Triple Play award recipient and a Vevo DSCVR artist, the pride of Philadelphia, Miss. has earned his reputation as "a breakout in the making" (HITS).

HARDY has written 12 #1 singles since 2018, including his own chart-topping, double platinum-certified single "ONE BEER" feat. Lauren Alaina + Devin Dawson, and chart-topping Dierks Bentley + BRELAND collaboration, "Beers On Me." Serving as direct support on Morgan Wallen's Dangerous Tour now, HARDY has also opened for Jason Aldean, FGL, Chris Lane, Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell and more.

Odenton, Maryland native Jackson Dean is a singer/songwriter known for his old school, gritty style of country. Mature beyond his years, Jackson has a daring and carefree spirit, having moved out at 18 years old to live in a cinderblock, concrete floor, one-room shack on the back of his grandfather's property with no heat and no plumbing.

Bringing that same sense of adventure to his songwriting, Jackson writes both independently and alongside outliers like Luke Dick, classic writers like Casey Beathard and everyone in between.

Following the release of his debut collection JACKSON DEAN, Jackson continues to show people how real music can be with atmospheric, musically-forward album GREENBROKE out now via Big Machine Records.

Featured on the soundtrack for Netflix's The Ice Road and in an episode of Paramount Network's Yellowstone, the stomping "Don't Come Lookin'" is making its mark as his first single at country radio debuting at No. 39 on the Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart - the highest chart entry for an artist's first single since 2015.

Following an early career of local performances in his hometown, Jackson has joined bills with superstar acts like Toby Keith, Miranda Lambert, Brantley Gilbert, Kane Brown, Jake Owen, and Brothers Osborne. Hitting the road this summer for dates with Brooks & Dunn and Lee Brice, visit jacksondeanmusic.com for more information and upcoming tour dates.