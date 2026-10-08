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Hans Williams to Headline SONGS FOR THE NEIGHBORS Tour Starting January 2027

The New Orleans-based artist will support his debut album SONGS FOR THE NEIGHBORS with North American dates and a live video for the single Harding Road.

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Hans Williams to Headline SONGS FOR THE NEIGHBORS Tour Starting January 2027

New Orleans-based artist Hans Williams has announced his forthcoming headline tour, kicking off in January 2027. The news follows a recent run of intimate backyard performances in select cities across the South, which sold out almost instantly.

The Tour for the Neighbors will bring his debut record Songs for the Neighbors' communal spirit to cities across North America with stops in Atlanta, D.C., New York, Boston, Chicago, Nashville, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin and will culminate with a hometown show in New Orleans. Tickets will officially go on-sale this Friday, Oct 9 at 12pm E.T.

Williams has partnered with PLUS1 for the upcoming tour, with $1 of every ticket supporting organizations working for equity, access, and dignity for all. More information is available at www.plus1.org.

Last week, Williams offered a taste of the forthcoming album by way of the soul-infused, Marvin Gaye-evoking, horn-kissed single 'Harding Road,' a love song to his New Orleans neighborhood and the people who make it home. He has now shared the official live video, filmed at City Park in New Orleans.

Williams makes soulful, dreamy folk shaped by the people and places closest to him. Songs for the Neighbors was born in the backyard of his Bayou St. John home, where late-night jams and intimate shows regularly spilled over fences and through open windows. Recorded largely live at the house with his longtime band and producer Phin Choukas (Noah Kahan), the record blends folk with touches of soul, funk, psychedelia and country.

At its heart, Songs for the Neighbors is about connection with friends, lovers, family, neighbors and those no longer here. Warm, intimate and deeply human, the album captures the feeling of people making music together and Williams' belief that even the smallest act of reaching out can bring us closer. Now, Williams is taking that spirit beyond the backyard, bringing these songs to familiar faces and new audiences alike.

The debut album Songs for the Neighbors is out November 13 via Giant Music.

Hans Williams tour dates

10/8 - The Fox Theater - Boulder, CO

10/10 - Bluebird Theater - Denver, CO

10/11 - Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, CO

2027 Tour for the Neighbors dates

Jan 19 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn

Jan 21 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

Jan 22 – Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle

Jan 23 – Charlotte, NC – Visulite Theatre

Jan 24 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis

Jan 26 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry at The Fillmore

Jan 28 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

Jan 30 – Boston, MA – Paradise

Jan 31 – Brattleboro, VT – Stone Church

Feb 2 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

Feb 4 – Montreal, QC – Studio TD

Feb 5 – Toronto, ON – Horseshoe Tavern

Feb 6 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Blind Pig

Feb 7 – Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird

Feb 9 – Columbus, OH – A&R Bar

Feb 11 – Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI

Feb 12 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

Feb 13 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon

Feb 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

Feb 16 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly's

Feb 18 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway

Feb 19 – Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall

Feb 20 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East

Mar 9 – Fayetteville, AR – George's Majestic Lounge

Mar 10 – Kansas City, MO – recordBar

Mar 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

Mar 16 – Boise, ID – Shrine Social Club

Mar 19 – Vancouver, BC – Biltmore Cabaret

Mar 20 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

Mar 21 – Portland, OR – Star Theater

Mar 24 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent

Mar 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour

Mar 28 – San Diego, CA – SOMA Sidestage

Mar 30 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

Apr 1 – Dallas, TX – Club Dada

Apr 2 – Austin, TX – Antone's

Apr 3 – Houston, TX – Meow Wolf

Apr 10 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina's

Tracklist

True Feelings

Harding Road

Holey Fence

Never Too Quiet

Where It Goes

In The Dark

The Door

Easy Eyed

Marlie's Moon

Photo Credit: CJ Harvey | Download Hi-Res Here


Photo Credit: CJ Harvey | Download Hi-Res Here
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