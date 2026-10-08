Hans Williams to Headline SONGS FOR THE NEIGHBORS Tour Starting January 2027
The New Orleans-based artist will support his debut album SONGS FOR THE NEIGHBORS with North American dates and a live video for the single Harding Road.
New Orleans-based artist Hans Williams has announced his forthcoming headline tour, kicking off in January 2027. The news follows a recent run of intimate backyard performances in select cities across the South, which sold out almost instantly.
The Tour for the Neighbors will bring his debut record Songs for the Neighbors' communal spirit to cities across North America with stops in Atlanta, D.C., New York, Boston, Chicago, Nashville, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin and will culminate with a hometown show in New Orleans. Tickets will officially go on-sale this Friday, Oct 9 at 12pm E.T.
Williams has partnered with PLUS1 for the upcoming tour, with $1 of every ticket supporting organizations working for equity, access, and dignity for all. More information is available at www.plus1.org.
Last week, Williams offered a taste of the forthcoming album by way of the soul-infused, Marvin Gaye-evoking, horn-kissed single 'Harding Road,' a love song to his New Orleans neighborhood and the people who make it home. He has now shared the official live video, filmed at City Park in New Orleans.
Williams makes soulful, dreamy folk shaped by the people and places closest to him. Songs for the Neighbors was born in the backyard of his Bayou St. John home, where late-night jams and intimate shows regularly spilled over fences and through open windows. Recorded largely live at the house with his longtime band and producer Phin Choukas (Noah Kahan), the record blends folk with touches of soul, funk, psychedelia and country.
At its heart, Songs for the Neighbors is about connection with friends, lovers, family, neighbors and those no longer here. Warm, intimate and deeply human, the album captures the feeling of people making music together and Williams' belief that even the smallest act of reaching out can bring us closer. Now, Williams is taking that spirit beyond the backyard, bringing these songs to familiar faces and new audiences alike.
The debut album Songs for the Neighbors is out November 13 via Giant Music.
Hans Williams tour dates
10/8 - The Fox Theater - Boulder, CO
10/10 - Bluebird Theater - Denver, CO
10/11 - Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, CO
2027 Tour for the Neighbors dates
Jan 19 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn
Jan 21 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
Jan 22 – Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle
Jan 23 – Charlotte, NC – Visulite Theatre
Jan 24 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis
Jan 26 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry at The Fillmore
Jan 28 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
Jan 30 – Boston, MA – Paradise
Jan 31 – Brattleboro, VT – Stone Church
Feb 2 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground
Feb 4 – Montreal, QC – Studio TD
Feb 5 – Toronto, ON – Horseshoe Tavern
Feb 6 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Blind Pig
Feb 7 – Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird
Feb 9 – Columbus, OH – A&R Bar
Feb 11 – Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI
Feb 12 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall
Feb 13 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon
Feb 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
Feb 16 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly's
Feb 18 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway
Feb 19 – Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall
Feb 20 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East
Mar 9 – Fayetteville, AR – George's Majestic Lounge
Mar 10 – Kansas City, MO – recordBar
Mar 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
Mar 16 – Boise, ID – Shrine Social Club
Mar 19 – Vancouver, BC – Biltmore Cabaret
Mar 20 – Seattle, WA – Neumos
Mar 21 – Portland, OR – Star Theater
Mar 24 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent
Mar 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour
Mar 28 – San Diego, CA – SOMA Sidestage
Mar 30 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
Apr 1 – Dallas, TX – Club Dada
Apr 2 – Austin, TX – Antone's
Apr 3 – Houston, TX – Meow Wolf
Apr 10 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina's
Tracklist
True Feelings
Holey Fence
Never Too Quiet
Where It Goes
In The Dark
The Door
Easy Eyed
Marlie's Moon
Photo Credit: CJ Harvey | Download Hi-Res Here
Photo Credit: CJ Harvey | Download Hi-Res Here
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