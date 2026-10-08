Hans Williams to Headline SONGS FOR THE NEIGHBORS Tour Starting January 2027

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

New Orleans-based artist Hans Williams has announced his forthcoming headline tour, kicking off in January 2027. The news follows a recent run of intimate backyard performances in select cities across the South, which sold out almost instantly.

The Tour for the Neighbors will bring his debut record Songs for the Neighbors' communal spirit to cities across North America with stops in Atlanta, D.C., New York, Boston, Chicago, Nashville, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin and will culminate with a hometown show in New Orleans. Tickets will officially go on-sale this Friday, Oct 9 at 12pm E.T.

Williams has partnered with PLUS1 for the upcoming tour, with $1 of every ticket supporting organizations working for equity, access, and dignity for all. More information is available at www.plus1.org.

Last week, Williams offered a taste of the forthcoming album by way of the soul-infused, Marvin Gaye-evoking, horn-kissed single 'Harding Road,' a love song to his New Orleans neighborhood and the people who make it home. He has now shared the official live video, filmed at City Park in New Orleans.

Williams makes soulful, dreamy folk shaped by the people and places closest to him. Songs for the Neighbors was born in the backyard of his Bayou St. John home, where late-night jams and intimate shows regularly spilled over fences and through open windows. Recorded largely live at the house with his longtime band and producer Phin Choukas (Noah Kahan), the record blends folk with touches of soul, funk, psychedelia and country.

At its heart, Songs for the Neighbors is about connection with friends, lovers, family, neighbors and those no longer here. Warm, intimate and deeply human, the album captures the feeling of people making music together and Williams' belief that even the smallest act of reaching out can bring us closer. Now, Williams is taking that spirit beyond the backyard, bringing these songs to familiar faces and new audiences alike.

The debut album Songs for the Neighbors is out November 13 via Giant Music.

Hans Williams tour dates

10/8 - The Fox Theater - Boulder, CO

10/10 - Bluebird Theater - Denver, CO

10/11 - Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, CO

2027 Tour for the Neighbors dates

Jan 19 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn

Jan 21 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

Jan 22 – Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle

Jan 23 – Charlotte, NC – Visulite Theatre

Jan 24 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis

Jan 26 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry at The Fillmore

Jan 28 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

Jan 30 – Boston, MA – Paradise

Jan 31 – Brattleboro, VT – Stone Church

Feb 2 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

Feb 4 – Montreal, QC – Studio TD

Feb 5 – Toronto, ON – Horseshoe Tavern

Feb 6 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Blind Pig

Feb 7 – Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird

Feb 9 – Columbus, OH – A&R Bar

Feb 11 – Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI

Feb 12 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

Feb 13 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon

Feb 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

Feb 16 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly's

Feb 18 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway

Feb 19 – Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall

Feb 20 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East

Mar 9 – Fayetteville, AR – George's Majestic Lounge

Mar 10 – Kansas City, MO – recordBar

Mar 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

Mar 16 – Boise, ID – Shrine Social Club

Mar 19 – Vancouver, BC – Biltmore Cabaret

Mar 20 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

Mar 21 – Portland, OR – Star Theater

Mar 24 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent

Mar 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour

Mar 28 – San Diego, CA – SOMA Sidestage

Mar 30 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

Apr 1 – Dallas, TX – Club Dada

Apr 2 – Austin, TX – Antone's

Apr 3 – Houston, TX – Meow Wolf

Apr 10 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina's

Tracklist

True Feelings

Harding Road

Holey Fence

Never Too Quiet

Where It Goes

In The Dark

The Door

Easy Eyed

Marlie's Moon

Photo Credit: CJ Harvey | Download Hi-Res Here



Photo Credit: CJ Harvey | Download Hi-Res Here

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 10 Hrs 32 Min 24 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me