Hannah Grae Shares Brand New Songs 'New Temptation' and 'Aeroplane Jelly'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rising star Hannah Grae has released two songs "New Temptation" and "Aeroplane Jelly". Both tracks are fuelled with a contagious thrashy pop punk energy, mixed with Hannah’s distinctive powerful vocals. Created with Rob Brinkmann, "New Temptation" and "Aeroplane Jelly" arrive just two days after Hannah completed her sold out and first ever headline show on Wednesday at The Grace in London.

Commenting on the two new releases, Hannah says: “‘New Temptation’ was a song I wrote towards the end of creating Nothing Lasts Forever. It initially started with the concept of choosing a path that was so different to what I initially thought I would choose. The concept became way deeper, and I started to compare myself to Alice from Alice in Wonderland. I got curious and followed a path that led me to do things I maybe shouldn’t have done and led me to people I maybe shouldn’t have met. I loved the visual reference of the movie and took that into my writing.

‘Aeroplane Jelly’ is such a ridiculous song, and I loved the freedom that I felt when writing it. It basically looks back on my younger, naive self and almost mocks my oblivion. It’s all done through a character, in my mind an aeroplane, that feels so good and loved when it flies but no one is there to pick up the pieces when it falls. Again, it’s a song that I had fun with and didn’t want to take too seriously.”

"New Temptation" and "Aeroplane Jelly" join the tracklist of Hannah’s mini album Nothing Lasts Forever, which she shared earlier this year in March (listen here). Nothing Lasts Forever draws influence from the likes of Courtney Love, Green Day, and Hayley Williams and includes singles "Screw Loose", "Better Now You're Gone", and TikTok viral smash "It Could've Been You".

Named an artist to watch by Rolling Stone UK, NME, Dork, and The Independent, Hannah began captivating online audiences with her rewrites of popular songs and covers posted from her garden shed, resulting in over 145k subscribers to her YouTube channel and 272k followers on TikTok. Merging nostalgic elements of No Doubt, Alanis Morrisette, and The Bangles and modern earnest storytelling lyrics inspired by the likes of Phoebe Bridgers and Taylor Swift – Hannah’s self-taught musical education seats her firmly in the lineage of cross-genre women making musical waves.

Having only released her first body of work, Hell Is A Teenage Girl, last year, Hannah Grae has impressed crowds across the UK and Europe with performances at Glastonbury, 2000Trees Festival, The Great Escape, Neighbourhood Weekender, Liverpool Sound City, Focus Wales, Standon Calling Festival, Rock En Seine (Paris), Sziget Festival (Budapest), Mad Cool Festival (Madrid), Pukkelpop Festival (Belgium), Reading & Leeds Festival, and All Points East to name a few. Today’s arrival of Nothing Lasts Forever promises 2024 to be even more explosive.

Comments