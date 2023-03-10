Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hannah Grae Releases Brand New Single 'Hell Is a Teenage Girl'

Mar. 10, 2023  

Self-taught musician and songwriter, Hannah Grae, releases her fourth single "Hell Is A Teenage Girl." The track, written by Hannah Grae alongside producer Rob Brinkmann, explores navigating turbulent teenage years and encapsulates the feeling of finally standing up for yourself and fighting back.

Speaking on the new track, Hannah Grae says: "Hell is a teenage girl. It really is. I left school almost 2 years ago and nothing has come close to infuriating me more than those girls at school. I wrote this song because I needed to retaliate in some way. I sat through so many years of bullying and rarely ever stood up for myself.

I told myself that there will be a better way to tell my side of things one day - and this song is it. It's fuelled by 18-year-old me, angry, smug and intentionally immature. I needed to be petty, and I needed to get closure. The halfway point of the song signatures a huge weight off my shoulders. I could've closed the door on my past and moved on, but instead I decided to blow it up ;)"

20-year-old Hannah began captivating online audiences with her rewrites of popular songs and covers, resulting in over 152k subscribers to her YouTube channel. Merging nostalgic elements of No Doubt, Alanis Morrisette, and The Bangles and modern storytelling lyrics inspired by the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Paramore, and Taylor Swift - Hannah's self-taught musical education seats her firmly in the lineage of cross-genre women making musical waves.

With the release of debut single "Propaganda" followed by "Time Of Your Life", and, most recent release, "I Never Say No" Grae has showcased her ability to write relevant and personal lyrics, exploring the relatable experience of navigating difficult teenage years as she now moves into her twenties. Recently, Grae was named an artist to watch by Rolling Stone UK, as well as being listed as one of NME's 100 essential emerging artists for 2023.

Hannah took the live music scene by storm in 2022, completing support slots for fellow rising artists renforshort and Crawlers, as well as playing at BBC Radio 1 DJ Gemma Bradley's monthly Whiplash event in London. Tonight (Friday, March 10th), Grae will kick off a run of shows in collaboration with Propaganda, starting at London's Camden Assembly (see here for information).

This summer, Hannah Grae will be performing at Brighton's The Great Escape, Focus Wales, 2000 Trees Festival, Paris' Rock En Seine Festival, Budapest's Sziget Festival, Madrid's Mad Cool Festival, and About You Pangea Festival with more live shows to be announced! For Hannah Grae live show announcements, visit here.

Listen to the new single here:



