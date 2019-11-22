Hannah Diamond's Debut LP 'Reflections' Out Now

PC Music's Hannah Diamond today shares her highly anticipated debut album Reflections, a flawless collection of heartbreak pop ballads. Featuring singles "Invisible" and "Love Goes On", Reflections is a soul-bearing record that tells the world who Hannah Diamond truly is.

Speaking about the album, Hannah says, "Making this body of work made me see how the energy you put out into the world is reflected back at you, and how every relationship you have has the potential to become a mirror. It's about how being in love can take you to another realm. But also how that realm can have two sides, just like a reflection. It can be really beautiful but it can also get really dark. You can get lost in that realm and left behind. Throughout the time I was working on my album and even now, I've been trying to teach myself I'm enough as I am and to love myself a bit more."

Hannah plays her first-ever headline shows later this year. Her show at Fire in London on December 5 sold out in a day, with an extra show added on December 4, as well as shows at La Boule Noire in Paris on December 11, and Fitzroy in Berlin on December 12. Swedish pop sensation Namasenda joins as a special guest in London. For more details and tickets, visit hannahdiamond.com.

It's hard to believe that Reflections is Hannah Diamond's debut album, after her role in reshaping pop as part of PC Music. Reflections is home to some of the most touching songs about fractured relationships you'll hear on planet pop. Polished, flawless, glossy pop perfection, Reflections is Hannah Diamond through and through: soaring, skewed dance-pop production - all songs produced by A. G. Cook - paired with her frank approach to songwriting. That's the universal beauty of a Hannah Diamond song; you know exactly what she's singing about, and you've undoubtedly felt it too.

Hannah Diamond is a singer, songwriter, photographer and pioneering visual artist, described as "a new kind of popstar" by FACT Magazine. Her songs include "Attachment", "Every Night", "Fade Away", "Pink and Blue", and "Part of Me" with Danny L Harle, and she regularly collaborates musically with PC Music founder A. G. Cook, as well as EASYFUN and Charli XCX; and visually with the likes of NIKE, Offset, B





Related Articles View More Music Stories