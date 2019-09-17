Hannah Diamond Unveils Her First Single of the Year

PC Music's Hannah Diamond today shares her new single "Part of Me", a collaboration with fellow PC Music affiliate Danny L Harle. 'Part of Me' follows her previous single "True", which she shared at the end of last year. The new single is the first release from Hannah Diamond this year, with more to come in the autumn.

Of the gestation of the song, Danny L Harle says: "It started off with the lullaby/celeste pattern and we were working in and around this kind of sleepy twinkly melody. And it was supposed to be a sleepy song. But as the lyrics came together we worked out there was a possibility for there to be this repressed inner excitement/keenness that could come out in a really hard section."

Diamond picks up the story: "We were writing to that from some of my lyrics from the Diamond Dictionary, that I had no music for. I had so many to choose from because I'd been writing loads. I was looking at a few different documents I had of lyrics and then these ones suddenly clicked and fell together really quickly. And because of the melody, I found a new meaning in the lyrics to what I thought they meant to me before."

Continues Harle: "The lullaby sort of represents how you might present those feelings outwardly, whereas the harder section is more representative of how that feeling feels inside you. Both sides to the track are really just the same feeling expressed in two different ways."

About the concept for the track and its visuals, Diamond says: "With artwork and imagery, I always like to start with an object that I feel helps me to create a world in my mind about the music. I instantly felt that the "Part of Me" object would be a music box. I had one as a kid where I used to keep my most precious things I had found. I remember I found a tiny weeny key (probably from a necklace) that was broken in half. I was convinced it was a fairy key, so I kept it in case the fairy ever came back to find it. A lot of the ideas for the artwork came from my memory of that music box and how the things you keep or cherish stay with you and become a part of you. I did so much research into music boxes and really didn't want it to be a stereotypical square box. In the end, I ended up making my own, that was based around a Dior lipgloss necklace charm. When I was looking at all the research images I kept thinking about how some of them looked like tiny stages, and how the music boxes of the future (if they ever become a thing again) would have popstars inside them instead of Ballerinas."

Hannah Diamond is a singer, songwriter, photographer and visual artist, described as "a new kind of popstar" by FACT Magazine. Her songs include "Attachment", "Every Night", "Fade Away", and "Pink and Blue", and she has regularly collaborated musically with PC Music founder A. G. Cook, as well as easyFun and Charli XCX; and visually with the likes of Offset, Olly Alexander (Years & Years), Sundara Karma and Charli XCX for her photography work.

Danny L Harle is a British music producer and composer. His debut single "Broken Flowers" made the Billboard Emerging Artists Charts and BBC Radio 1's A-list, and he has collaborated on singles with Caroline Polachek, Carly Rae Jepsen, Tkay Maidza, and Clairo, amongst others.





