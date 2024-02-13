Hanabie With Special Guests Announce 2024 Tour Across North America

Japanese metalcore band Hanabie announced their 2024 tour with special guests Outline in Color joining across all dates on the tour and Left to Suffer performing on most dates.

Produced by Live Nation, Hanabie with Special Guests kicks off Friday, May 17 in New Haven, CT at Toad's, with stops across North America in Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Seattle and more before wrapping up in Sacramento on May 31 at Ace of Spades.

Tickets will be available starting today at 11 AM ET with presales. The general onsale begins Friday, February 16 at 10 AM local time at livenation.com.

HANABIE WITH SPECIAL GUESTS 2024 DATES:

Fri May 17 — New Haven, CT — Toad's

Sun May 19 — Toronto, ON — The Opera House ^

Tue May 21— Minneapolis, MN — Varsity Theater

Thu May 23 — Winnipeg, MB — The Park Theatre

Sat May 25 — Saskatoon, SK — Coors Event Center

Sun May 26 — Edmonton, AB — Midway Music Hall

Mon May 27 — Calgary, AB — The Palace Theatre

Wed May 29 — Seattle, WA — The Crocodile

Thu May 30 — Portland, OR — Crystal Ballroom

Fri May 31 — Sacramento, CA — Ace of Spades

^ Without Left to Suffer

About Hanabie:

In 2015, YUKINA, MATSURI, and HETTSU started a band while in high school. In May 2023, CHIKA joined the band. The band's one-of-a-kind music, with Japanese influence, has been attracting a growing number of fans from both Japan and around the world over the last few years.

The music video for their hit song “Pardon Me, I Have To Go Now” has exceeded over 5.8M views on YouTube and over 5M views on TikTok. Hanabie's new song "OTAKU Lovery Densetsu" was released in January 2024 and is already attracting a great deal of attention overseas as they work to expand their global presence.