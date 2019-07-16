Hammered Hulls 3-song single out 8/9, listen to "Written Words". Hammered Hulls are a brand new band from Washington D.C. made up of some very old connections.



Mary Timony (bass) and Alec MacKaye (vocals) grew up in the same Washington neighborhood and have spent the better part of their lives in each other's somewhat distant orbit. Always aware of each other, but never able to play together.



Mark Cisneros (Guitar) has been in D.C. for more than a decade. He cut his teeth in Los Angeles listening to both Mary and Alec's bands, but also a healthy dose of free jazz and garage. He is the man who plays everything with everyone, but this is his band.



Hammered Hulls are rounded out by Chris Wilson (drums), a monstrous drummer with no shortage of love for all three of his bandmates. Every person in this band is a fan of every other person in this band. Mutual respect drives this train. But to say they are an odd collection of influences is to understate the point. If you tried you couldn't imagine what this band might sound like.



This single was recorded in a couple days at Inner Ear studios. Appropriate home to everyone in the DC scene.



-- Brendan Canty

Listen here:

S/T by Hammered Hulls

TRACK LIST

1. Written Words

2. Self Inflicted

3. Looking After You



HAMMERED HULLS ON TOUR



8.28 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

8.29 - Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool





