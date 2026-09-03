Hallelujah Trial Releases 'ON EACH BRANCH' Ahead of Debut Album

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Hallelujah Trial released their first single on Friday 28 August. 'On Each Branch' is four minutes of voice, guitar and piano recorded inside a Scandinavian seamen's church on Liverpool's Park Lane, and it opens a debut album that arrives on 17 October.

The band is Tom Roberts and John Canning Yates. Roberts has led Cranebuilders and Beatowls. Yates founded Ella Guru, the Liverpool collective that earned a Peel session. The two of them knew each other for twenty years before they played a note together, then met over a pot of tea in a front room with no plan and no band in mind, and kept meeting until there was a repertoire.

In April they carried the songs half a mile down Park Lane to the Gustav Adolf Church and recorded there in residency. No reverb was added to the record. The building did that. Yates produced and mixed, Jason Mitchell mastered, and 'On Each Branch' was the first song Yates sent back to Roberts with piano on it.

The album is pressed in a single edition of 250 copies on 180g vinyl, and there's no repress. A second single follows before release. The album itself won't be streamed.

It comes out on Saturday 17 October, and that evening Roberts and Yates play it in the church where they made it, doors at eight. Ninety copies are set aside for that room and handed over by hand on the night.

The Single

'On Each Branch' · 4:16 · released Friday 28 August 2026

Written by Tom Roberts and David McDonnell

ISRC UK3K52688001

The Album

Hallelujah Trial · VIO-088 · Saturday 17 October 2026

250 copies, 180g vinyl. Vinyl only, no repress.

Produced and mixed by John Canning Yates

Mastered by Jason Mitchell

Sleeve by Pascal Blua, after 'Of the Rose', William Turner, 1568

The Launch

Gustav Adolf Church, 138 Park Lane, Liverpool L1 8HG

Saturday 17 October 2026, doors 8.00pm

Gustav Adolf Church, Park Lane, April 2026

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