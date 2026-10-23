Halle Bailey Releases Deluxe Edition of LOVE?... OR SOMETHING LIKE IT
The Grammy-nominated singer expands her debut with five new songs exploring love, heartbreak, and self-discovery.
Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Halle Bailey is celebrating the one-year anniversary of her debut solo album love?…or something like it with a deluxe edition featuring five new tracks. The expanded project revisits the singer's intimate exploration of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery while offering fans new music to mark the milestone.
The deluxe edition introduces five new tracks, including 'leave me blue,' 'don't leave,' 'love or something like it' featuring Lucky Daye, 'potion' and 'way out.'
Halle says about the deluxe, 'I'm so excited to finally share these five new songs with you. Five different perspectives on love, life, and the beautiful complexity of being human. Love is constantly evolving, and so are we. These songs are little pieces of my heart, reflections of the things I've felt, questioned, learned, and embraced along the way. I hope you listen with open ears, open hearts, and allow each song to meet you wherever you are in life. Most importantly, I hope you enjoy this new chapter of 'love? or something like it'.'
Halle is a Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and musician whose ethereal voice and soulful storytelling have made her one of R&B's most exciting young artists. She first captured global attention as one half of the acclaimed duo Chloe X Halle, signed to Beyoncé's Parkwood Entertainment. Together, they released two critically lauded albums, The Kids Are Alright and Ungodly Hour, earning multiple Grammy nominations. In 2023, she launched her solo career with the powerful debut single 'Angel,' celebrating Black womanhood and self-worth. Blending R&B, neo-soul, and cinematic emotion, Halle continues to define her own sound — honest, radiant, and deeply human.
Tracklist
leave me blue
don't leave
love or something like it ft. Lucky Daye
potion
way out
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.