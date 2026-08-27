Photos: Billboard House to Feature Jill Scott, Kehlani, THE ROOTS; kwn Joins R&B Concert

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Billboard announced Billboard House, a series of intimate panel conversations taking place on September 9, 2026, as part of its annual R&B Hip-Hop events. Featured panelists include iconic hip-hop band The Roots, R&B legend Jill Scott, and a 'Like Minded' panel presented by BetterHelp, the world's largest online therapy platform and Billboard's first-ever official mental health partner, featuring Grammy Award winning powerhouse Kehlani and rising star Monaleo, as well as a 'Preserving the Hussle' panel with Blacc Sam and Bino Rideaux. Billboard House will also feature an exclusive performance by up-and-coming singer-songwriter LAILA!.















Breakout British artist kwn joins Lucky Daye and Yung Miami to perform at Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Live 2026 Concert, with performances by rising stars Samara Cyn, Skippa, and Destin Conrad. Tickets are on sale now for the show, which takes place September 10, 2026, at 8:00 PM at Brooklyn Steel.

The concert serves as the highly anticipated finale to Billboard's R&B Hip-Hop events in New York, which includes panels and special events honoring Billboard's R&B Hip-Hop Power Players. This premiere event series recognizes the most influential executives and industry tastemakers shaping the trajectory of the genre today.

Billboard is working with Rotation, Amazon Music's home for hip-hop and R&B. Amazon Music customers will be able to utilize the Fast Entry Lane for quicker access into the Brooklyn venue. Fans can catch Billboard House programming via Billboard's Fast Channels on FireTV and Samsung devices, as well as on Billboard's website and YouTube following the event.

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