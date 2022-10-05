Half Gringa Shares 'Miranda' Single

Half Gringa has announced a new EP called Ancestral Home set to release on January 27, 2023, and the Chicago artist is previewing the forthcoming 5-song set with a music video for her brand new single "Miranda" today.

Created by singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Isabel "Izzy" Olive, the name Half Gringa stems from a childhood term of endearment as "la Gringa" in her Venezuelan family, as well as her bicultural experience growing up in the midwestern United States where she was "really into alternative rock, but heard a lot of country music in the supermarket."

While Half Gringa typically records as a full-band arrangement, Ancestral Home serves as a more intimate, remote collaboration between Olive, co-producer Nicholas Papaleo (Gia Margaret, Campdogzz), and drummer Abby Black (Lala Lala, Date Stuff).

Alongside co-director Robert Salazar, Olive structured the music video for "Miranda" as if the song was a play in order to illustrate "what it's like to have multiple artistic roles - being the director, being the performer, being the writer, and then just being me." The pair looked to John Cassavetes' and Gena Rowlands' Opening Night (1977) as the main visual inspiration for the clip due to the film's portrayal of "past selves, present selves, doppelgangers, people you could have been, pretending to be someone else, and changing as you age."

Olive shares that these themes all feel relevant to the song's central protagonist, adding, "This song is about many things: mirrors, perspectives, the past, the future, love, longing, homeland, identity, characters, and relatives. Basically, all the things I love writing about. Miranda is representative of who I am, who I could be, who I was, who my ancestors were, how I love, how I grieve, and all of the different versions of me that exist in between."

Ancestral Home follows Half Gringa's sophomore full-length, Force To Reckon, which features fellow rising Chicago artist Gia Margaret. Vice listed it among "22 Essential Albums You May Have Missed in 2020" praising, "There are few artists who can make introspection so vividly-rendered as Olive," with The FADER adding, "Her songcraft strikes a perfect balance between modest Midwestern alt-rock and sweeping balladic melody." Olive debuted her Half Gringa project with the 2017 album Gruñona: one of Chicago Magazine's 10 Best Albums of the Year and one of Chicago Reader's Best Chicago Albums of the Decade.

Of Ancestral Home, Olive offers, "The process of writing and recording the last two records was way faster, partly because I had my full band collaborators learning and arranging songs I brought to them. But I wrote for so long on my own before I even started playing with a band, and I felt moved to revisit that. I love collaborating, but at heart, I'm very introverted. Having a rich inner life is essential to me, which I think can overlap with both collaboration and solitude.

I sense that each project I work on demands something different from me, and I've been trying to listen to my own instincts for that more and more. Sometimes it needs to be a party and sometimes it needs to be small, internal observations...Some people have asked why I wouldn't release this record as a solo project, which I think is funny. Without these kinds of songs, the ones with full band arrangements wouldn't exist. At its core, it's me and my creative work, which I've named Half Gringa."

Half Gringa is on tour now along the east coast and throughout the midwest, including a run of dates supporting experimental Latin-folk trio KILTRO with a Chicago show at Beat Kitchen on November 8. Full tour details below.

Watch the new music video here:

Half Gringa On Tour

October 6 - Madison, WI - The Bur Oak

October 7 - Champaign, IL - Nola's Rock Bar

October 9 - Nashville, TN - The East Room

October 11 - Athens, GA - The Globe

October 12 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle

October 13 - Durham, NC - The Pinhook

October 14 - Richmond, VA - Get Tight Lounge^

October 17 - Boston, MA - Middle East Upstairs

October 18 - Brooklyn, NY - TV Eye

October 19 - Philadelphia, PA - Dolphin Tavern

October 20 - Cincinnati, OH - MOTR

November 7 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry*

November 8 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen*

November 9 - St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill*

November 10 - Davenport, IA - Raccoon Motel*

^with Deau Eyes

*supporting KILTRO