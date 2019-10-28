Hailey Whitters To Join Jordan Davis on His 2020 Trouble Town Tour

Today, Hailey Whitters announced that she will support Jordan Davis on his Trouble Town Tour in 2020. Whitters will join the tour on February 20, 2020 in Council Bluffs, IA and fans can purchase tickets beginning this Friday, November 1.

Last week, Whitters release released an acoustic, stripped-down version of her song "Heartland" that appeared on her critically acclaimed six-song release The Days. Whitters, who is currently in the midst of fall tours with both Maren Morris and Brent Cobb, has also announced that she will perform at the iconic Stagecoach Festival in 2020.

Listen to "Heartland (Acoustic)" below!

"The lyrics and sentiment in 'Heartland' came from a vulnerable place of self-reflection," explains Whitters about the song. "I wanted to strip down the production so as to invite listeners a step closer."

Last week, Whitters announced that she will perform at the Stagecoach Festival on Sunday, April 26. Her tour with Brent Cobb kicks off tomorrow, October 26, at the Great American Music Hall in San Francisco, CA and will make stops in Seattle, Portland, Denver and more. She will also return to Maren Morris' Girl: The World Tour on November 15 in Milwaukee, WI.

"I've anxiously waited years to be a part of the Stagecoach festival," said Whitters. "To share the bill with some of the most innovative names in COUNTRY MUSIC is a great honor."

Whitters will follow the release of The Days with a new full length album The Dream in 2020. As a writer for Carnival Music, she has written songs with Little Big Town ("Happy People"), Alan Jackson ("The Older I Get"), and Martina McBride ("Low All Afternoon" & "The Real Thing").

Tour Dates:

10/29: Sacramento, CA - Harlow's #

10/31: Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern #

11/1: Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios #

11/2: Spokane, WA - The Bartlett #

11/4: Missoula, MT - Top Hat Lounge #

11/5: Bozeman, MT - The Filling Station #

11/7: Boise, ID - Neurolux #

11/8: Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room #

11/9: Denver, CO - Blueburd Theater #

11/10: Fort Collins, CO - Hodi's Half Note #

11/14: Chicago, IL - Carol's Pub !

11/15: Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Ballroom *

11/16: Minneapolis, MN - Armory *

11/23: Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater ^

2/20: Council Bluffs, IA - Whiskey Roadhouse +

2/21: Denver, CO - Grizzly Rose +

2/22: Denver, CO - Grizzly Rose +

2/29: Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre +

3/6: Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre +

3/19: New York, NY - Webster Hall +

3/20: Verona, NY - Turning Stone Resort Casino +

3/21: Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live +

4/26: Indio, CA - Stagecoach Festival

# - Supporting Brent Cobb

* - Supporting Maren Morris

! - Headline show

^ - Supporting Little Big Town

+ - Supporting Jordan Davis

Photo Credit: Harper Smith





