Hailey Whitters Releases Official Video For THE DAYS, Touring with Maren Morris, Brent Cobb and Lori McKenna

Today, the Nashville-based singer-songwriter Hailey Whitters released the official video for her single "The Days," which will appear on her forthcoming album The Dream to be released in later this year. Billboard called the video "...a stirring reflection on the importance of making every day count."

"This song is about slowing down to soak up the moments (both big & little) that shape who we are," explains Whitters. "I wanted to collect real life clips from fans because seeing their natural expressions of joy and happiness makes for a powerful impression on the viewer."

Watch "The Days" via YouTube:

Beginning this summer, Whitters will open select tour dates for Lori McKenna, Brent Cobb and Maren Morris. Find a full list of tour dates below and on her website.

Rolling Stone's Marissa Moss recently sat down with Whitters to discuss the news about opening for Maren Morris, her new singles, and the story behind the creation of her forthcoming album. Moss called "Ten Year Town" a "...devastatingly honest acoustic meditation on the heartbreak that comes with watching each year go by in pursuit of a dream that may or may not ever come true."

"It comes back to the country music I was raised on," Whitters told Rolling Stone. "It wasn't about trucks and tailgates and hooking up. It was about life."

Tour Dates:

7/24: Washington, D.C. - City Winery %

7/25: New York, NY - Subculture %

7/26: East Greenwich, RI - Greenwich Odeum %

8/2: Montague, MA - Shea Theater Arts Center %

8/3: Lexington, MA - Isaac Harris Cary Memorial Building %

8/4: Portland, ME - Port City Music Hall %

9/1: Colville, WA - FarmJam Music & Camping Festival

9/5: Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theatre *

9/6: New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall *

9/7: Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia *

9/12: Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre *

9/13: Del Mar, CA - KABOO Music Festival

9/14: Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre *

9/20: San Luis Obispo, CA - Avila Beach Golf Resort *

9/26: Des Moines, IA - Water Works Park Amphitheater *

10/18: Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater *

10/26: San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall #

10/27: Crystal Bay, NV - Crown Room, Crystal Bay Casino #

10/29: Sacramento, CA - Harlow's #

10/31: Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern #

11/5: Bozeman, MT - The Filling Station #

11/7: Boise, ID - Neurolux #

11/8: Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room #

11/10: Fort Collins, CO - Hodi's Half Note #

11/15: Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Ballroom *

11/16: Minneapolis, MN - Armory *

% - Supporting Lori McKenna

* - Supporting Maren Morris

# - Supporting Brent Cobb

Photo Credit: Preston Leatherman





