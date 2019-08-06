Hacktivist Release Video for New Single DOGS OF WAR

UK grime-metal quintet HACKTIVIST have revealed the video for their brand new single "Dogs Of War." The track, out now via UNFD, follows the band's previous single 'Reprogram' which marked their momentous return earlier this year

"Dogs Of War" is available to stream or purchase now!

Speaking to the concept behind the video, the band said, "We wanted to address the fact that war has now become a normalised part of everyday life and how it's increasingly clear that it's being conducted in the name of control and profit. The other factor is that, as much as we're all dogs of war being dragged into one international campaign after another, it's the armed forces on all sides who are being used and exploited to an even higher degree."

"Dogs Of War" was also inspired by anti-war material that co-vocalist J Hurley had been researching during the writing and recording of the song, which included a series of talks by Mark Passio and George Orwell's themes of "double think" and "news speak.

Next month, HACKTIVIST will return to the studio to record their newest album. A band that have played on Reading & Leeds and Download Festival main stages and toured alongside Korn and Enter Shikari, HACKTIVIST are fired up with a reignited passion as they prepare to record their new album - ready to show the world what they are truly made of.

The quintet recently supported Gojira in Amsterdam and appeared at Submit Fest and Taman Festival, and have additional European live dates set for later this year. Details on new tour dates, as well as an upcoming album, will be announced soon.

In a world where nobody knows the entire truth about why we're here, who built the pyramids and what they were for, why we have such a destructive nature towards our planet and ourselves...A world where the only thing we know for sure is that we are living in a well-constructed downward spiral and the technologies that were supposed to make things better are of course making us worse. In a world where any attempt to find the truth or talk about these systematic anomalies got labelled as a "conspiracy theory" - finally the conspiracies are stepping out of the darkness and theories are being proven daily. As Science Fiction is becoming more and more factual and it's getting very clear that we are on the brink of a revolution of sorts, HACKTIVIST are here to paint a silver lining around our clouded society. With not only a musical revolution of their own, continually blending genres in a way like no others, Halso represents a voice that isn't afraid of saying what needs to be said. They are already living in the future, you have the choice to either be shaped by it or to stand up with them and help shape it together. They're HACKTIVIST, they're H, are you?





