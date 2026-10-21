HVNDS Releases Third Album CONTROL via Radikal Records
The band's sound draws comparisons to Linkin Park and Enter Shikari while establishing its own identity.
Romanian band HVNDS have released their third full-length record Control today, October 21, 2026 via Radikal Records. Their sound fuses modern metalcore riffs, nu-metal grooves, and industrial electronics with heavy lyrical themes about guilt and how inescapable it is. The record features fan-favorite lead singles, 'Blood', 'Baba Yaga' and 'DOR'; the latter of which achieved radio success in Romania, joining ROCK FM's heavy rotation. 'Control' gives listeners the perfect idea of how explosive and electrifying their live shows are, drawing you in from the first note.
Control is an enthralling ride from beginning to end with explosive moments that keep you wondering what's next. The record opens with their release single 'Earthquake' which opens with a blooming synth harmony, serving as the perfect overture to the record. The music is familiar, drawing comparisons to contemporaries such as Linkin Park, Enter Shikari, and Bring Me The Horizon, but the sound that HVNDS have crafted is entirely their own. Songs like 'Breathe' and 'Gravity' are proof of their ability to craft Sirius Octane-ready hooks with dark, brooding soundscapes. Lead singer Iustin is a powerhouse vocalist who is ready to command arena crowds; you can hear it in the way he leads the chants opening 'Blood' and the deathcore fry and guttural he bellows in 'Another World'. However, his versatility is clear on tracks like lead single 'Baba Yaga' where he effortlessly sings in a softer timbre.
The lyrics are laden with religious references that call into question the character of human beings; 'Hallelujah' reckons with how evil people can walk the earth while claiming to be just in the name of their god, and 'Until There's Nothing To Burn' warns of demons while a Mick Gordon-esque guitar riff pounds through your chest. There are moments on the record that showcase they're not just students of heavy music; a refreshing liquid dnb beat opens title track 'Control', 'Another World' also has a Nine Inch Nails moment, and 'Arriba' is a bombastic salsa fusion that Don Broco wishes they thought of first. The record closes with 'DOR', a song about carrying heartbreak in hand with hope; being grateful for love while feeling the emptiness it leaves behind.
Over the past few years, HVNDS has carved out a reputation as one of the most intense and emotionally charged acts in the region, with festival-ready music that hits hard, sings deep, and dares to be vulnerable. HVNDS doesn't play at you, they pull you into something you already know by heart, even if it's your first time hearing it. They released their first highly-acclaimed record Animal in 2022, followed by Sintetic in 2023. Each record catapulting them to greater heights than the next, the band found themselves playing sold-out record release shows to 1,000+ people.
Both records have hit #1 Rock Album on Apple Music Romania, with breakout single 'Vin Vin Plec Mort,' receiving a placement in Teambuilding, Romania's highest-grossing film to date. HVNDS has performed on the stages of major festivals such as Electric Castle, Untold, Neversea and Beach, Please!, sharing lineups with international acts like Bring Me The Horizon, Travis Scott, Twenty One Pilots, Massive Attack and Iggy Pop.
HVNDS will kick off their headlining 10 date tour in support of 'Control' on Friday, October 23rd. Find tickets and merchandise at the band's website.
Tracklist
1. Earthquake
2. Hallelujah
3. Baba Yaga
4. Until There's Nothing To Burn
5. Blood
6. Control
7. Breathe
8. Gravity
9. Hello
10. Another World
11. I'm Doing It Bro, I'm Building A Sim on a Boat
12. Arriba
13. DOR
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