HOVVDY Share New Singles 'Junior Day League' & 'Around Again'

Austin, TX duo Hovvdy have shared a pair of new singles, "Junior Day League" and "Around Again," today. The songs, written by the band's Will Taylor, come with two music videos directed by Hayden Hubner and Adam Alonzo respectively.

Of the tracks, Taylor says "'Around Again' lyrically shifts between big reflections and small memories. The simplicity of the music and words really helped define this song for me. I'm thankful to have had help from Charlie and Andrew expanding and finishing it.

'Junior Day League' is about being in a daze on a fast day in a new town. Falling enamored with the people you're with and the setting you're in. Letting things move around you, rather than trying to control them."

Last month, the band announced their new Andrew Sarlo (Bon Iver, Big Thief) co-produced album with its title track "True Love," which garnered praise from Pitchfork, NPR, Stereogum and Brooklyn Vegan, amongst others, and was named one of the best songs of the week by The FADER, Consequence of Sound, Paste, UPROXX and Under The Radar.

Hovvdy's intimate record release shows in Austin, New York and Los Angeles are sold out but the band has announced a livestream of their LA show via Noon Chorus. Tickets are available now.

True Love is available for pre-order now and out October 1st on Grand Jury.

Photo Credit: Adam Alonzo