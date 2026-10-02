HOT FREAKS to Extend Headline Tour Through March 2027; Share New Single

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Minneapolis indie-pop collective Hot Freaks announced this week that they will extend their fall North American headline run through March of 2027 and added East and West Coast stops, including New York City, DC, Austin, Los Angeles, Seattle, Denver, and more. The full list of dates is below, and tickets go on sale at 10:00 am local time.

Today, they also share their final single, 'Darkest of the Dark Nights,' from their forthcoming album Soft Body, out October 23, 2026. Leo Vondracek explains, 'A little bit allegorical, it is about trying to stay positive and looking after your mental health. Trying to survive a bout of sadness, holding onto dear life.' The track follows their breakout summer single, 'Getting Over You,' which has already racked up over 6 million streams and become a fan favorite with over 31 million views on UGC videos, in addition to 'Bad Boy,' 'Girlfriend Of The Mind,' 'Big Arms Boyfriend,' and 'Childhood Friends.'

Soft Body marks a deeper, intentional return to their roots. Written across state lines—with members Leo Vondracek (vocals), Sarah Alfano (bass), Cody Brown (drums), and Celeste Heule (keyboards)—trading tracks back and forth between Minneapolis, Los Angeles, and South Dakota—the album blends older, unreleased gems with brand-new compositions. The band gathered to record at the Minneapolis home studio of their longtime friend, frequent collaborator, and Pleasure Horse guitarist Tim Evenson. Hot Freaks later mixed and finished tracking Soft Body at Wild Sound Recording Studio with another friend, Joshua Parlanti. The result is a bold juxtaposition of melancholic, honest lyricism and bright, high-octane melodies that explore the trials of relationship expectations, romantic jealousy, and the search for connection.

Hot Freaks captured global attention five years ago when their 2013 single 'Puppy Princess' organically went viral on TikTok. Their subsequent sophomore album, Hot Freaks Forever, capitalized on that sudden whirlwind. 'When the TikTok moment happened, it was like this game show moment,' Vondracek shares. 'We made a new album, but I felt like we weren't a functioning band at that point. I do think this record feels more like our first one. It felt slower and more organic. I felt like we were kids on vacation.'

From Minneapolis indie-pop upstarts to an internet-rallied phenomenon, Hot Freaks have navigated an unconventional but deeply rewarding trajectory. Characterized by brisk tempos, soaring choruses, and deeply relatable, vulnerable lyricism, the band continues to build a sustainable, organic success story on their own terms.

Soft Body Tracklist

1. Darkest of the Dark Nights

2. Big Arms Boyfriend

3. Guyfriend

4. Soft Body Girl

5. Getting Over You

6. Childhood Friends

7. Girlfriend of the Mind

8. I Want Baby to Love Me

9. Bad Boy

0. This Way Feels Like the Hardest

1. 10 Boys, No Girls

Hot Freaks Fall Headline Tour

Tue, Nov 3 - Des Moines, Iowa @ xBK

Wed, Nov 4 - Omaha, Nebraska @ Reverb

Fri, Nov 6 - Lawrence, Kansas @ Bottleneck

Sat, Nov 7 - St. Louis, Missouri @ Duck Room

Sun, Nov 8 - Nashville, Tennessee @ Row One

Tue, Nov 10 - Louisville, Kentucky @ Zanzabar

Wed, Nov 11 - Lexington, Kentucky @ The Burl

Sat, Nov 14 - Richmond, Virginia @ Richmond Music Hall

Sun, Nov 15 - Norfolk, Virginia @ The Annex

Tue, Nov 17 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ Thunderbird Music Hall

Wed, Nov 18 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Mahal's

Fri, Nov 20 - Columbus, Ohio @ Ace of Cups

Sat, Nov 21 - Indianapolis, Indiana @ Turntable

Sun, Nov 22 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ Argo - Low Tickets

Fri, Jan 29 - Chicago, Illinois @ Schubas

Sat, Jan 30 - Detroit, Michigan @ Shelter

Sun, Jan 31 - Toronto, Ontario @ The Drake

Tue, Feb 2 - Boston, Massachusetts @ Brighton Music Hall

Thu, Feb 4 - New York, New York @ Baby's All Right – Low Tickets

Fri, Feb 5 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ The Foundry

Sat, Feb 6 - Washington, District of Columbia @ Atlantis

Tue, Feb 9 - Durham, North Carolina @ Stanczyks

Wed, Feb 10 - Atlanta, Georgia @ Purgatory

Fri, Feb 12 - Tampa, Florida @ Crowbar

Sat, Feb 13 - Orlando, Florida @ Will's Pub

Tue, Feb 16 - Dallas, Texas @ Cambridge Room

Wed, Feb 17 - Austin, Texas @ Antone's

Sat, Feb 20 - Phoenix, Arizona @ Valley Bar

Sun, Feb 21 - San Diego, California @ Voodoo Room

Tue, Feb 23 - Los Angeles, California @ Troubadour - Low Tickets

Wed, Feb 24 - San Francisco, California @ The Independent

Fri, Feb 26 - Portland, Oregon @ Doug Fir

Sat, Feb 27 - Seattle, Washington @ Barboza

Sun, Feb 28 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Fox Cabaret

Tue, Mar 2 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Kilby Court

Thu, Mar 4 - Denver, Colorado @ Larimer Lounge

Sat, Mar 6 - Minneapolis, Minnesota @ Fine Line

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 11 Hrs 09 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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