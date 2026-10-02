HOT FREAKS to Extend Headline Tour Through March 2027; Share New Single
The Minneapolis band shares final single Darkest of the Dark Nights from their forthcoming album SOFT BODY.
Minneapolis indie-pop collective Hot Freaks announced this week that they will extend their fall North American headline run through March of 2027 and added East and West Coast stops, including New York City, DC, Austin, Los Angeles, Seattle, Denver, and more. The full list of dates is below, and tickets go on sale at 10:00 am local time.
Today, they also share their final single, 'Darkest of the Dark Nights,' from their forthcoming album Soft Body, out October 23, 2026. Leo Vondracek explains, 'A little bit allegorical, it is about trying to stay positive and looking after your mental health. Trying to survive a bout of sadness, holding onto dear life.' The track follows their breakout summer single, 'Getting Over You,' which has already racked up over 6 million streams and become a fan favorite with over 31 million views on UGC videos, in addition to 'Bad Boy,' 'Girlfriend Of The Mind,' 'Big Arms Boyfriend,' and 'Childhood Friends.'
Soft Body marks a deeper, intentional return to their roots. Written across state lines—with members Leo Vondracek (vocals), Sarah Alfano (bass), Cody Brown (drums), and Celeste Heule (keyboards)—trading tracks back and forth between Minneapolis, Los Angeles, and South Dakota—the album blends older, unreleased gems with brand-new compositions. The band gathered to record at the Minneapolis home studio of their longtime friend, frequent collaborator, and Pleasure Horse guitarist Tim Evenson. Hot Freaks later mixed and finished tracking Soft Body at Wild Sound Recording Studio with another friend, Joshua Parlanti. The result is a bold juxtaposition of melancholic, honest lyricism and bright, high-octane melodies that explore the trials of relationship expectations, romantic jealousy, and the search for connection.
Hot Freaks captured global attention five years ago when their 2013 single 'Puppy Princess' organically went viral on TikTok. Their subsequent sophomore album, Hot Freaks Forever, capitalized on that sudden whirlwind. 'When the TikTok moment happened, it was like this game show moment,' Vondracek shares. 'We made a new album, but I felt like we weren't a functioning band at that point. I do think this record feels more like our first one. It felt slower and more organic. I felt like we were kids on vacation.'
From Minneapolis indie-pop upstarts to an internet-rallied phenomenon, Hot Freaks have navigated an unconventional but deeply rewarding trajectory. Characterized by brisk tempos, soaring choruses, and deeply relatable, vulnerable lyricism, the band continues to build a sustainable, organic success story on their own terms.
Soft Body Tracklist
2. Big Arms Boyfriend
3. Guyfriend
4. Soft Body Girl
8. I Want Baby to Love Me
9. Bad Boy
0. This Way Feels Like the Hardest
1. 10 Boys, No Girls
Hot Freaks Fall Headline Tour
Tue, Nov 3 - Des Moines, Iowa @ xBK
Wed, Nov 4 - Omaha, Nebraska @ Reverb
Fri, Nov 6 - Lawrence, Kansas @ Bottleneck
Sat, Nov 7 - St. Louis, Missouri @ Duck Room
Sun, Nov 8 - Nashville, Tennessee @ Row One
Tue, Nov 10 - Louisville, Kentucky @ Zanzabar
Wed, Nov 11 - Lexington, Kentucky @ The Burl
Sat, Nov 14 - Richmond, Virginia @ Richmond Music Hall
Sun, Nov 15 - Norfolk, Virginia @ The Annex
Tue, Nov 17 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ Thunderbird Music Hall
Wed, Nov 18 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Mahal's
Fri, Nov 20 - Columbus, Ohio @ Ace of Cups
Sat, Nov 21 - Indianapolis, Indiana @ Turntable
Sun, Nov 22 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ Argo - Low Tickets
Fri, Jan 29 - Chicago, Illinois @ Schubas
Sat, Jan 30 - Detroit, Michigan @ Shelter
Sun, Jan 31 - Toronto, Ontario @ The Drake
Tue, Feb 2 - Boston, Massachusetts @ Brighton Music Hall
Thu, Feb 4 - New York, New York @ Baby's All Right – Low Tickets
Fri, Feb 5 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ The Foundry
Sat, Feb 6 - Washington, District of Columbia @ Atlantis
Tue, Feb 9 - Durham, North Carolina @ Stanczyks
Wed, Feb 10 - Atlanta, Georgia @ Purgatory
Fri, Feb 12 - Tampa, Florida @ Crowbar
Sat, Feb 13 - Orlando, Florida @ Will's Pub
Tue, Feb 16 - Dallas, Texas @ Cambridge Room
Wed, Feb 17 - Austin, Texas @ Antone's
Sat, Feb 20 - Phoenix, Arizona @ Valley Bar
Sun, Feb 21 - San Diego, California @ Voodoo Room
Tue, Feb 23 - Los Angeles, California @ Troubadour - Low Tickets
Wed, Feb 24 - San Francisco, California @ The Independent
Fri, Feb 26 - Portland, Oregon @ Doug Fir
Sat, Feb 27 - Seattle, Washington @ Barboza
Sun, Feb 28 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Fox Cabaret
Tue, Mar 2 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Kilby Court
Thu, Mar 4 - Denver, Colorado @ Larimer Lounge
Sat, Mar 6 - Minneapolis, Minnesota @ Fine Line
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