HOLY WARS Release Animated Lyric Video For '1% Milk'

Los Angeles rockers Holy Wars have released the animated lyric video for "1% Milk," the third single off their upcoming album Eat It Up / Spit It Out. This rock banger channels the sound of 90's bands like The Breeders with it's melodic chorus and punchy, tight hooks that Holy Wars are known for.

The video is an original concept by Kat Leon and longtime collaborator, Erin Naifeh. Animation was done by Kurt Nielsen (Through The Wormhole, Horrible Histories, Drop Dead Rock) with character design by Richard Turke (Watch This, Visible Scars, Man Over The Hill).

"The video is like the Mario Kart video game," says singer Kat Leon. "Characters Kat, Nick, Erin and the rat all race to get the golden prize... the 1% MILK truck where all your dreams are told to come true. Avoid being crushed or led off a cliff by the 1% or the cheating rat...find out how it ends. Does the winner take the prize or do they blow the whole system up?"

"1% Milk" is a track that is meant to be played loud. Of the song, Kat says: "'1% MILK' is an anti-summer thrasher about the polarizing truth of money and the desire to have or look like you have it. This is the tale of the haves and the have nots. Highlighting a very real side of society... While the lyrics may speak of an unsettling truth, the song is presented with Fisher Price imagery accompanied by high energy, catchy hooks and grunge guitars on overdrive."

"1% Milk" follows the massively well-received second single "TV Dinner" released in early April which garnered attention from Forbes calling it "smart, fast, furious, inspired, aggressive, literate and carrying a message." Alternative Press listed it as one of the Best New Songs of April 2021 and Uproxx raved Holy Wars, " . . . employ a . . . brand of searing guitars [and] infectious melodies to force your attention." The band also received praise from Billboard, Los Angeles Magazine, American Songwriter and much more.

