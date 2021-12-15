HOKI release new album 'None Of Us Will Ever Be The Same'

Montreal pair HOKI have been on a mission to make their mark on 2021. The indie electronic duo began the year on the front foot with a sublime remix compilation. It spotlighted work from tastemakers like Martin Roth, Matthias Meyer, and Alejandro Mosso. The summer season was then defined by the arrival of the thrilling four track EP 'Caught Up With A Friend'.

Now, closing out the year in a similarly powerful vein, they have delivered an enticing, experimental new album. 'None Of Us Will Ever Be The Same' is the third studio album from the rising artists. It showcases the breadth and range of emotion in their inimitable sound and provides an opportunity for them to break new boundaries.

The LP presents their signature raw, emotive, and soul-stirring sonic experience with a fresh touch. It includes the standout singles 'Growing Young', 'The Hardest Part To Give', 'Baby Boy' and 'Black Beauty'. Listen to the full album below!