H.E.R. to Perform for The Xfinity Awesome Gig Powered by Pandora

Pandora announced today that singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist and 2x GRAMMY Award-winning R&B sensation H.E.R. will perform at the virtual Xfinity Awesome Gig Powered by Pandora. It's the second in the series of virtual events presented by Xfinity that aims to make connections between artists and their biggest fans simple and easy. The show will take place on Thursday, October 29 at 9pm EDT. Fans can RSVP for the free event HERE.

Sway, host of Sway in the Morning on SiriusXM's Shade45 (ch. 45) and Sway's Universe (ch. 720), will emcee the evening and interview H.E.R. about her upcoming projects and how she's staying focused and creative during quarantine. In addition to the performance which takes place in Los Angeles, the show will feature a couple of very special guest appearances. Pandora fans will also have the opportunity to participate in a virtual meet and greet with H.E.R. prior to the performance.

In a short period of time, H.E.R. has accrued over 7.5 billion combined audio and streams worldwide (5B in the US) - and counting - of the breakthrough projects H.E.R. (RIAA-certified Platinum), I Used To Know Her, and hit singles including "Slide" featuring YG, the powerful track "I Can't Breathe" and her latest, "Do To Me." H.E.R. has captivated audiences with stellar live performances on the Grammy Awards, The Today Show, Good Morning America, Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince, A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort Special, Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 and all the late night television shows. She has also participated in fundraising activities to benefit various charity efforts including COVID relief and Black Lives Matter. In 2019, she won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Female Artist.

The Xfinity Awesome Gig Powered by Pandora is part of a broader relationship between Xfinity and Pandora, which also includes a custom Xfinity Awesome Beats station available across Pandora's platforms. Awesome Beats is a mix of music curated by some of today's most popular artists, including H.E.R. for the month of October, with stories of thanks for the musicians that are helping to shape their sound. Xfinity customers can enjoy the station on the TV via the Pandora app on X1 and Flex by saying "Xfinity Awesome Beats" into the Voice Remote.

