H.E.R. Releases New Single 'The Journey'

“The Journey” has been included within various in-game ESPN production elements, including vignettes voiced over by H.E.R.

Multi-platinum award-winning recording artist H.E.R. has released a brand new single titled "The Journey." Over the last month, H.E.R. and ESPN teamed up to tell the tell the story of the 16 teams beginning "The Journey" through the NBA Playoffs Presented by Google Pixel. The track is now available for commercial release today via RCA Records.

"The Journey" has been included within various in-game ESPN production elements, including vignettes voiced over by H.E.R. The vignettes and additional production elements outline, through the song lyrics, the unique paths through the NBA Playoffs for all 16 teams.

The emotive and gorgeous ballad is H.E.R.'s first solo record release since the 2021 Grammy-Award winning project Back Of My Mind. Written by Diane Warren, "The Journey" is also reflective of H.E.R.'s own personal journey as she enters the next stage of her career, ranging from releasing new music to her latest work within film and TV.

About H.E.R.:

Over the course of five years - with 25 GRAMMY nominations and 5 wins to date, an Academy Award and an Emmy - singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist H.E.R. has had an incredible journey, punctuated with inspiring projects and accolades that have quickly ascended her to superstar status.

H.E.R.'s 2016 debut EP, "H.E.R. Volume 1" was met with critical acclaim, as the world was just beginning to learn about this teenage wunderkind. "H.E.R. Volume 2" arrived a year later and reached the Top 10 Billboard R&B charts.

H.E.R.'s eponymous compilation project in 2017 marked a whole new era for the artist in a short amount of time. The GRAMMY Award winning, RIAA-certified Platinum body of work topped the Billboard R&B charts, armed with hit singles like the Platinum "Focus" and the four times Platinum "Best Part" with Daniel Caesar.

In 2019, H.E.R. and producer partner Live Nation Urban introduced the Lights On Festival, the first female-owned and curated R&B music festival in decades. Additionally, H.E.R. kicked off 2021 in the most stellar of ways by winning two GRAMMY Awards - Song of the Year for "I Can't Breathe" and Best R&B Song for her contribution to Robert Glasper's "Better Than I Imagined," plus an Academy Award for her powerful song "Fight For You" from the Warner Bros. Pictures film Judas and the Black Messiah.

Regarded as one of music's most admired and respected musicians at only 25-years-old, H.E.R. also added acting to her resume when she starred as Belle in ABC's "Beauty and the Beast Live" in December 2022 and will join the all-star cast of "The Color Purple" musical film adaptation as "Squeak" in 2023.




