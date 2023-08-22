HEMLOCKE SPRINGS Announces Fall Release of Debut EP & Shares New Single 'enknee1'

The EP will be released on September 29.

By: Aug. 22, 2023

After a breakthrough Lollapalooza performance earlier this month, the wait is finally over with hemlocke springs announcing the September 29 release of her debut EP going...going...GONE!.

It’s the first body of work hemlocke springs is releasing with 7 infectious songs showcasing her knack for creating heartfelt indie-pop bangers. She tells us “the songs from going…going…GONE! serve as records of my thoughts as I transitioned from the teenage/young-adult phase to adulthood.

Sure, at times I sound a bit silly, but I think it’s used as a way to cover up impending fears that are only bound to grow as I get older. What better way to deal with that than singing to a beat with self-depreciating lyrics?”

Alongside news of the EP comes another new track “enknee1,” a song written after a period of intense self reflection for the young artist. “I started the song last December. I went through a tough period where I truly disliked myself and wondered if anyone would accept me and love me for who I am. In hindsight, I was a little dramatic (haha!) and cliché…nevertheless it made for a great song, one I finished AGAIN after a ANOTHER emotional period!”

hemlocke springs is Isimeme ‘Naomi’ Udu - the first-generation American daughter of Nigerian parents, raised on the outskirts of Charlotte, NC. Having just completed a master’s degree in medical informatics at Dartmouth earlier this year, Naomi is now staring at the possibility of an entirely surprising and major music career, based on a flawless series of intoxicating and idiosyncratic pop songs that have not only earned millions of streams but also the admiration of some of music’s biggest names. 

Her debut track “gimme all ur love,” ballooned online within a week and her next single "girlfriend,” also set the internet on fire. She hasn’t wasted anytime already releasing “sever the blight”  and “heavun” this summer and with a new EP now officially announced, hemlocke springs is ready for a breakout year. 

The demand for hemlocke springs is not just here in the US with shows already selling quickly in the UK and Europe, including a stop at Pitchfork Music Festival in Berlin. hemocke springs recently announced a headlining US tour with New York and LA already selling out. All dates are listed below. 

hemlocke springs 2023 world tour dates:

9/30 - All Things Go Festival - Washington DC 

10/2 -  Baby's All Right - Brooklyn, NY (SOLD OUT)

10/5 - The Drake Hotel - Toronto, ON 

10/8 - Schuba's Tavern - Chicago, IL  

10/10 - The Echo - Los Angeles, CA (SOLD OUT)

10/13 - Rickshaw Stop - San Francisco, CA                                

11/1 - Pitchfork Music Festival - Berlin, DE

11/2 - Helios 37 - Cologne, DE 

11/4 - Trix Cafe - Antwerp, BE  

11/6 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, NL 

11/9 - Dingwalls - London, UK

11/1 - Pitchfork Music Festival - Berlin, DE  (ZENNER with CHAI)

Photo credit: Ana Peralta Chong



