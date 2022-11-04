HARBOUR Release Latest Single 'Swimming In My Head'
As the third single, “Swimming In My Head” marks another milestone for HARBOUR’s upcoming, fourth full-length album, set for release early next year.
Cincinnati-based indie pop/rock band, HARBOUR, are back with a melodious new tune! Established fans and new listeners alike can check out the group's latest song, "Swimming In My Head," streaming now across multiple digital platforms via ONErpm. As the third single, "Swimming In My Head" marks another milestone for HARBOUR's upcoming, fourth full-length album, set for release early next year.
Keeping on theme with their two latest releases, "Bahamas" and "Sleepyhead," this new single, "Swimming In My Head," is an irresistibly catchy song with cheerful guitar riffs, comforting lyrics, and a smooth, hazy hook. As shared by lead vocalist Ryan Green, the track is a cathartic, upbeat ode which aims to silence the intrusive thoughts that tend to tread in our heads late at night.
"I actually started this song while on vacation in Florida. I was just lying in bed trying to go to sleep but couldn't quiet my thoughts, so I decided to write them out instead."
- Ryan Green, lead vocalist of HARBOUR
Since HARBOUR's formation in 2014, the band has gone from packing rooms in their native Cincinnati, to selling out venues across the United States. With three tours already under their belt in 2022, and another thirteen show stretch on the books for late November through mid-December, the band has no plans of slowing down anytime soon. Members Ryan Green (vocals/guitar), Jarett Lewis (guitar), Ryan Sulken (drums), Walker Atkinson (bass), and Devon Turner (guitar) have curated an infectious indie pop/rock sound that transfers seamlessly into their live shows.
During their tenure as a group, HARBOUR has delivered an EP, three full length albums, and an assortment of singles - the two latest being "Bahamas" and "Sleepyhead", the first works off of their forthcoming album, poised for release in early 2023. The contemplative, often ruminating lyrical matter of HARBOUR's music finds juxtaposition against playful melodies that perfectly encapsulate the boundless energy the band brings to all their performances - each of which begin with an enthusiastic shout to the crowd: "Let's have some fun!"
Listen to "Swimming In My Head" here, and be sure to follow HARBOUR to be notified of the new album's official title and release date, which has been set for an early 2023 drop.
Listen to the new single here:
From This Author - Michael Major
November 4, 2022
Jekayln Carr garnered six Stellar awards wins, four GMA Dove wins, five GRAMMY® Award nominations, and two Billboard Music Award nominations. Carr's accomplishments on the charts include nine Billboard number ones, six number one radio singles, two number one albums, and two number one digital singles.
King Canyon Releases New Single 'Mulholland'
November 4, 2022
Eric Krasno is a two-time GRAMMY winning guitarist, musician and producer best known for his work with Soulive, Lettuce, Tedeschi Trucks Band & Pretty Lights. Krasno has been nominated for a GRAMMY a total of seven times for Best Blues Album, Best Contemporary Blues, Best R&B, and Best Electronic Album. Listen to the new single now!
Ronnie Dunn Releases New Version of Christmas Classic 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'
November 4, 2022
With 28 Academy of Country Music Awards, 19 Country Music Association Awards (the most of any artist), 2 GRAMMY Awards, and more than 30 million records sold as half of country music’s most-awarded duo in history, Brooks & Dunn, Ronnie Dunn has created a musical legacy.
Foals Announce Tour With Paramore & The Linda Lindas
November 4, 2022
The band – Yannis Philippakis, Jack Bevan and Jimmy Smith – are currently on their North American tour (full information and dates below) which adds to their recent high profile live moments that have included ‘Later… with Jools Holland’ (watch here), and a UK headline tour that saw them play to a combined audience of 40,000 people in London alone.
Magnolia Park Release Debut Album 'Baku's Revenge'
November 4, 2022
Orlando-based band Magnolia Park have unveiled their debut album ‘Baku’s Revenge’ via Epitaph Records. They also share the new music video for track four of the album, “Radio Reject” that fuses their pop-punk sensibilities with trap influences while championing the misfits and underdogs of the world.