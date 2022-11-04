HARBOUR Release Latest Single 'Swimming In My Head'

Cincinnati-based indie pop/rock band, HARBOUR, are back with a melodious new tune! Established fans and new listeners alike can check out the group's latest song, "Swimming In My Head," streaming now across multiple digital platforms via ONErpm. As the third single, "Swimming In My Head" marks another milestone for HARBOUR's upcoming, fourth full-length album, set for release early next year.

Keeping on theme with their two latest releases, "Bahamas" and "Sleepyhead," this new single, "Swimming In My Head," is an irresistibly catchy song with cheerful guitar riffs, comforting lyrics, and a smooth, hazy hook. As shared by lead vocalist Ryan Green, the track is a cathartic, upbeat ode which aims to silence the intrusive thoughts that tend to tread in our heads late at night.

"I actually started this song while on vacation in Florida. I was just lying in bed trying to go to sleep but couldn't quiet my thoughts, so I decided to write them out instead."

- Ryan Green, lead vocalist of HARBOUR

Since HARBOUR's formation in 2014, the band has gone from packing rooms in their native Cincinnati, to selling out venues across the United States. With three tours already under their belt in 2022, and another thirteen show stretch on the books for late November through mid-December, the band has no plans of slowing down anytime soon. Members Ryan Green (vocals/guitar), Jarett Lewis (guitar), Ryan Sulken (drums), Walker Atkinson (bass), and Devon Turner (guitar) have curated an infectious indie pop/rock sound that transfers seamlessly into their live shows.

During their tenure as a group, HARBOUR has delivered an EP, three full length albums, and an assortment of singles - the two latest being "Bahamas" and "Sleepyhead", the first works off of their forthcoming album, poised for release in early 2023. The contemplative, often ruminating lyrical matter of HARBOUR's music finds juxtaposition against playful melodies that perfectly encapsulate the boundless energy the band brings to all their performances - each of which begin with an enthusiastic shout to the crowd: "Let's have some fun!"

Listen to "Swimming In My Head" here, and be sure to follow HARBOUR to be notified of the new album's official title and release date, which has been set for an early 2023 drop.

Listen to the new single here: